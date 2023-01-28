Swedes dominate in second half over the Whippets

GOTHENBURG — The Gothenburg Swedes tipped off against the Minden Whippets in the Southwest Conference on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Gothenburg’s record coming into the Conference was seven and six. The Whippets were eight and seven.

In the first quarter, the Swedes pulled ahead as Kooper Koehn fired up the crowd with two three-pointers. Swede Trey Stevens had a huge block under the bucket as Gothenburg went up 10 to three.

Although Minden put up a good zone defense, the Swedes were still sinking outside shots. Wes Geiken and Connor McCoy each made a three to push ahead 18-10.

During the second quarter, Stevens had blocked three Whippet shots under the basket. The Swedes landed two more threes to take a 10 point lead going into half time.

The Swede offense was no match for the Whippets as they scored five three-pointers in the third quarter. Gothenburg scored 17 points to the Whippets eight.

In the fourth quarter, the Swedes fell into some foul trouble as the Whippets made seven of nine free throws. However, that didn’t slow down the Swedes as they still put 16 points on the board.

Gothenburg won 60-38 to advance on to the semi-finals.

Swede Koehn had 13 points, Boone Tederman had 12, Stevens had 11, Braeden Anderson had nine, Geiken had six and Tra Rossell had five.

The Swedes traveled to Kearney High on Friday, Jan. 27 to face the McCook Bison.