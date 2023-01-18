Swede wrestling hosts eight team dual invite

GOTHENBURG — On Saturday, Jan. 14, the Gothenburg Swedes hosted Alliance, Broken Bow, Colby, Kan., Minden, O’Neill, Sidney and Waverly for a dual tournament.

In the first round, Colby beat out the Swedes 51-30. Waverly beat out Minden 54-24. Broken Bow won over Alliance 74-6. O’Neill outscored Sidney 42-27.

During the second round, Waverly won over Colby 51-20. Minden beat the Swedes 41-34. Alliance snuck by with the win over Sidney 39-36. The Broken Bow Indians shut down O’Neill 69-9.

The third round, Colby won over Minden 39-36. Waverly beat the Swedes 65-15. O’Neill shut out Alliance 52-24. Broken Bow topped Sidney 64-12.

In the final round, Waverly won 64-12 over O’Neill. Broken Bow beat Colby 58-21. The Minden Whippets won 45-27 over Sidney. Gothenburg shut down Alliance 73-3.

In the Championship bracket, Waverly pulled away with the win 44-22 over Broken Bow. Colby edged the win over O’Neill 39-31.

During the Consolation round, Minden won 58-6 over Alliance. The Swedes beat Sidney 54-27.

The Swedes ended up taking sixth place. Waverly took first place. Broken Bow ended in second place. Colby placed third, O’Neill took fourth and Minden landed in fifth place.

Swede Abel Flores went four and one in the 106 weight class.

Kaden Margritz ended two and three in the 113 weight class.

In the 120 weight class, Carsen Farr went two and two.

At 126, Tyler Trumbley ended three and two.

Carson Stevens went two and three on the day in the 132 weight class.

Ty Kreis competed in the 138 weight class and ended two and three.

In the 145 weight class, Chris Flores went two and three.

At 152, Harlan Brockevelt ended three and two.

Gavin Peterson had a two and two end in the 160 pound weight class.

At 170, Zander Hruza went two and three.

In the 182 weight class, Brandon Schriner went three and two.

At 195, Maxwell Wyatt ended three and two.

Jacob Olson went four and one in the 220 weight class.

In the 285 weight class, Alex Geiser ended one and three.

The Gothenburg Swedes competed in Cozad for a dual on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 6:30 p.m.