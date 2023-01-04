Swede boys go one and one in Greg Memorial Tournament

HERSHEY — The Gothenburg Swedes competed in the Greg Memorial Tournament over the Holiday break on Thursday, Dec. 29 and Friday, Dec. 30 in Hershey.

During the first round, the Swedes took the court against Doniphan-Trumbull.

The Swedes had pressure on their backs coming into the game against the Cardinals who stood undefeated early in the season.

It was a slow start for the Swedes as the Cardinals pushed ahead with a 12 point lead in the first quarter.

Gothenburg’s offense couldn’t hold up against the fast paced defense of the Cardinals in the first half. The Swedes struggled with turnovers and couldn’t defensively shut down the three point shot by the Cardinals in the second quarter.

Going into halftime, the Swedes were down 23-42.

The deficit was too much for the Swedes to recover from in the second half. The Swedes put up 14 points in the third and 11 in the fourth.

Gothenburg lost 48-70.

The Swedes looked to play against Lawrence-Nelson on Friday.

ROUND TWO

After falling to Doniphan-Trumbull, the Swedes faced off against the Lawrence-Nelson Raiders on Friday, Dec. 30.

The Raiders were coming off of a 47-51 loss to the Hershey Panthers on Thursday during the first round.

It looked to be a good game on both sides of the ball as Gothenburg led by one going into halftime.

After halftime, the Swedes came out looking like a different team.

The Swedes pushed ahead in the third quarter after scoring 18 points and holding the Raiders to eight.

Gothenburg kept the heat on in the fourth as they scored 17 and the Raiders put up one point.

The final score in the Swede win was 49-24.

With a four and four record, the Gothenburg Swedes head to McCook on Friday, Jan. 6. The Bison hold a six and one record.

There were no stats available during time of publication.