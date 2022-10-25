Swede boys bring home first State Championship

KEARNEY — The Gothenburg Swede boys’ Cross Country team competed on Friday, Oct. 21 at the State finals.

The Swedes placed four runners in the top 15 to ease the 2022 Class C State Championship title over Lincoln Christian by two points.

Coach Tony Neels stated, “I am so happy for this group of young men. They put in a great deal of time, effort and dedication into this season.”

In the lead for the Swedes was junior Parker Graves. Graves placed fifth with a time of 17:02. Throughout the season, Graves had three first place finishes, one second place finish, two third place finishes, and three fourth place finishes.

Swede sophomore Yahriel Gaeta placed 12th with a time of 17:46. Ethan Olsen stopped the clock with a time of 17:51 and placed 14th. Nathan Sager took 15th place with a time of 17:53. With a time of 18:44, senior Abel Flores III took 37th place. Isaiah Urman placed 75th with a time of 20:02.

“Last year, they watched the trophies being handed out and said that was where they wanted to be this year. For them to set a goal and work together to achieve it, was something special to be a part of,” commented Coach Neels.

This was the first time the Swedes have brought home a State Championship title. They have previously had four State Runner-Up titles in 1985, 1994, 2002 and 2008.

Congratulations to all the Swede runners on your 2022 season!