Suspected drag racing gone wrong sends four to the hospital

LEXINGTON — Suspected drag racing is thought to be the cause of an accident which sent four to the hospital, damaged two vehicles and landed one of them on their roof.

At 4:58 p.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 22, the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Plum Creek Parkway, near the former Burger King location for the report of an accident with injuries and a vehicle on its roof.

On scene, southbound tire tracks veered off of Plum Creek Parkway, and ended in two places; the west ditch of Plum Creek Parkway where a Pontiac Grand Prix was on its roof and in the parking lot of the former Burger King, where a green Honda car came to rest facing north, missing both its bumpers.

There were two occupants in each vehicle, and all were transported to Lexington Regional Health Center for non-life threatening injuries, in fact, all walked to the ambulances under their own power.

Lexington Police Department Officer Kareem McDougall said the two cars were likely drag racing down Plum Creek Parkway at excessive speed, when they collided, resulting in the accident.

The Lexington Police Department continues to investigate; they were aided on scene by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.