Survey Says! Lexington High School students honored for hard work during academic pep rally

Just as a standing ovation is given at a sports banquet for a team that wins a state championship, Brockmoller asked for a standing ovation for Liah Haines, state champion in copy writing.

Standing in for Mike Zarate, Tom Ward spoke about the students in National Honors Society, to be a member they have to hold a 3.7 or higher GPA, participate in an activity and participate or lead a community service.

He said during the first semester the NHS students planned three blood drives and several Veterans Day events and a truck or treat Halloween event. Students donated around 1,100 hours towards volunteering.

The student body was also treated to the LHS cheerleader’s non-tumbling state routine and the Liberty Belles preforming their basketball halftime routine with some male counterparts they brought in for the occasion.

The game played during all of the presentations was based on Family Feud and pitted the freshman, sophomore, juniors and senior classes against each other. Each class could give three possible responses and the responses with the highest point value were recorded; there were six rounds.