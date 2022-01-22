Survey Says! Lexington High School students honored for hard work during academic pep rally

LEXINGTON — Amid the Family Feud game played by the different classes, the students of Lexington High School were honored for their hard work and academic achievement in yet another semester colored by the ongoing pandemic.
LHS Principal Audrey Downey said the students were recognized for their scholastic consistency and progress, exemplary course work, perfect attendance, noteworthy grades, local and state assessment proficiency and other educational achievements.
They were also recognized for, “positive commitment to participate in co-curricular clubs and organizations, extracurricular activities, and athletics. Both individual students and Destination: Graduation Academic Teams will be honored for their outstanding work.”
Destination: Graduation is an effort at LHS to get as many students to graduate as possible. To achieve this, classes are part of academic teams and further divided into four smaller focus groups for a bit of added competition.
First off, it was noted out of the 942 students at LHS, 456, 48 percent, were involved in at least one extra or co-curricular activity, Dean of Students Jeff Rowan said.
Teacher Tom Ward noted the 25 cast members of the LHS One-Act play and all the helpers who helped make the play possible at several events. He especially thanked the nine seniors for their work during their last year in high school.
Anita Bachmann, LHS teacher, introduced the 98 students who had perfect attendance during the fall semester, a notable achievement during yet another rise in COVID-19 cases.
“Many national studies prove that regular attendance in school is a more important indicator for graduation success than test scores and other student behaviors,” she said.
Teacher Peg Fisher introduced the 176 students, around 20 percent of the student body, who had earned nothing but A’s and B’s in all of their classes at the end of the semester.
Higher up the ladder, Robb Koerting noted the 59 students who achieved the extra accomplishment of only having A’s in all of their classes. Going further yet, Mark Burson said there were 31 students who had A’s in every single grade check during the semester.
Amber Burson introduced the 41 students who earned the Triple Threat Award, having earned all A’s and B’s, perfect attendance and were in at least one extracurricular activity.
LHS Instructional Coach Eric Bell called down the 23 students from the bleachers who were in the 90th percentile during their Measure of Academic Progress (MAP) tests.
One student earned a particular notable honor during the MAPs math testing, sophomore Julian Aguado, earned the highest score, 291, in LHS history. The roar and applause of the student body when Aguado was recognized could have been during a major sporting event.
Journalism teacher Erika Brockmoller spoke about the several state and national honors the LHS 2020-2021 yearbook earned.
At the Nebraska High School Activities Association State Journalism Championships, the yearbook staff had eight state medalists and two state champions. Morgan Smith, 2021 graduate, was a champion in Sports Action photography and Liah Haines, senior, was a champion in yearbook theme copy writing.
This fall at the Nebraska High School Press Association’s (NHSPA) fall convention the yearbook won the, Cornhusker award, the highest award for the Nebraska scholastic journalism through the organization and received golden kernels in coverage and photography.
By winning the Cornhusker award from the NHSPA, it entered the yearbook into the National Scholastic Press Association’s (NSPA) Best in Show contest where the book took third place in the nation for the 144-264 page category.
Brockmoller said this is a major accomplishment considering Lexington’s yearbook competed with only 128 pages.
Through the NSPA critique service, the book earned the highest honor, the All-American rating. The yearbook scored 469 points out of 500 and earned four marks of distinction.
In December 2021, the staff was notified by the Columbia Scholastic Press Association (CSPA) that they have been recognized as a crown finalist. The Crown Awards are the highest recognition given by the CSPA to a student print or digital medium in overall excellence.
Just as a standing ovation is given at a sports banquet for a team that wins a state championship, Brockmoller asked for a standing ovation for Liah Haines, state champion in copy writing.
Standing in for Mike Zarate, Tom Ward spoke about the students in National Honors Society, to be a member they have to hold a 3.7 or higher GPA, participate in an activity and participate or lead a community service.
He said during the first semester the NHS students planned three blood drives and several Veterans Day events and a truck or treat Halloween event. Students donated around 1,100 hours towards volunteering.
The student body was also treated to the LHS cheerleader’s non-tumbling state routine and the Liberty Belles preforming their basketball halftime routine with some male counterparts they brought in for the occasion.
The game played during all of the presentations was based on Family Feud and pitted the freshman, sophomore, juniors and senior classes against each other. Each class could give three possible responses and the responses with the highest point value were recorded; there were six rounds.
Questions during the rounds included, “Where do teens hide in a horror movie; name a state with a lot of sports teams; something a snowman would have nightmares about; a country with a large population; something a squirrel might get into a fight with and something you wish you could do every day in kindergarten.”
The seniors fell behind after the first round and the juniors faltered in round five. After the end of round six there was a tie between the freshman and sophomores.
After one final tie-breaking round asking, “other than feet, name something that runs,” the sophomores took home the bragging rights.
At the end of the event, LHS Assistant Principal Cynthia Baum encouraged all of the students to keep working hard during this semester, another academic pep rally will be held during the spring.