Survey results to be presented at next Lexington Child Care Planning meeting

LEXINGTON — After two months off to collect data, the group focused on Lexington child care planning is meeting on Nov. 1 at the Lexington Regional Health and Wellness Community Room to review the results of their surveys.
The group’s efforts have focused on adding more child care options in the Lexington community. Lexington at the current moment lacks any child care centers and care is provided by in-home daycares only.
There is also not enough space available to the child population of the community, around 700 spots short. Current capacity in Lexington is around 223.
The group has been meeting regularly since June this year, looking at short and long term solutions to the lack of child care options.
The agenda for the meeting starts with an update on short term solutions. There will be reports from Learning Adventures Child Care Center, Orthman Community YMCA and St. Ann’s Catholic Church.
An update will also be given by the Dawson County Child Care Professional Learning Series. There has been a focus on training people to be child care providers to help meet the potential growth in child care positions in the community.
A Community Wellness will be presented by Gothenburg Early Childhood Learning Coalition member Nicole Hetz. GECLC has been working parallel with the child care planning team as they focus on overall family wellness in the county, which child care plays a role in.
The group has spent the last two months gathering survey data to find the needs of both Lexington families and businesses. The results will point the group in the direction they should go to meet the needs of the community.
Lexington has made strides toward adding more child care options.
The First United Methodist Church was approved to host a child care center in their building in August. The FUMC will be working with Learning Adventures to open a child care center in the church and plans to open in March 2020 with a capacity of 50 children.
Adrianne Roemmich became the youngest in-home daycare provider when she officially became licensed on Aug. 12. She was approved to care for up to 12 children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.