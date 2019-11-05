Support local businesses during “Hometown for the Holidays”

LEXINGTON — Amazon doesn’t know your child’s name, EBay won’t ask how your parents are doing and Overstock isn’t a member of your church. The local community business owners are much closer to home than the corporations are and they can be supported this holiday season through the Hometown for the Holidays
Hometown for the Holidays is a Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce event which started on Friday, Nov. 1 and goes through Tuesday Dec. 31.
Shoppers can visit the 28 participating businesses or the chamber offices and pick up a Hometown for the Holidays punch card, they then can go to the business and make a purchase, the merchant will then fill in one of the 10 circles on the punch card, Neben said.
There is no limit on a purchase, but one is necessary to have a circle filled in, it is an event to support local businesses after all. Neben described the event as a “win-win,” for businesses and customers.
Once a shopper gets all 10 circles filled in they can then bring the cards to the Lexington Chamber of Commerce office at 1501 Plum Creek Parkway Suite 2A. The cards will then go into a drawing in which participants can win gift cards or “Chamber bucks.”
Drawings will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 8:50 a.m., tune into 93.1 The River to hear the winners announced. Subsequent drawings will take place on Nov. 20, Nov. 27, Dec. 4, Dec. 11, Dec. 18 and the final one will be Jan. 13, 2020.
The chamber will contact winners, so participants should be sure to completely fill out the punch cards with their full name, phone number and email address, if one is available.
“Small businesses are the life blood of communities,” Neben said, “this event is a great way to support them during this holiday season, they rely on local support.”
Participating businesses are: Bauer Built Tire, Bob’s True Value, Chester’s Antiques, Coffee Cottage, Dawson County Historical Museum, Edward Jones/Dan Clark, Elissa Martin/Mary Kay, Five Star Flooring, Goodwill Industries, H&R Block, Kirk’s Nebraskaland Restaurant, Lexington Clipper-Herald, Mac’s Creek Winery and Brewery, Mac’s Short Stop, Madeline’s Café & Bakery, Majestic Theatre, Nelson’s Furniture, Orscheln Farm & Home, Orthman Community YMCA, Pinnacle Agency, Platte Valley Auto Mart, Plum Creek Market Place, Runza, Tep’s Bar and Grill, T.O. Haas Tire, U-Save Pharmacy & Gifts, Weathercraft Roofing Co. and Wireless World/Verizon.
