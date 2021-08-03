“Superheroes,” the theme of the Gosper County Bi-Annual Parade this year

ELWOOD — Even a little light rain couldn’t dampen the spirits of the spectators who turned up Smith Ave. to watch the 2021 Gosper County Bi-Annual Parade. It seemed as if the entire town had showed up to watch the “Superheroes” themed parade on Saturday, July 31.

Michelle Rasmussen Wilken said this was her first year as the coordinator of the parade and noted they had 63 total entries.

Elwood Fire and Rescue were at the head of the parade, fitting for the theme of the parade as many of the floats thanked the first responders, firefighters, police, etc.

The Pfeifer-Morgan Legion Post float celebrated 100 years of their history, several other businesses highlighted veterans as their superheroes.

The Foss family kept a family tradition alive by dressing up as cows, their sign read, “Another Udder Bunch.”

The Elwood Lions Club Train that makes the rounds at the carnival also took part in the parade.

Lawn and Order had a tissue paper decoration of their sign, as well as cape clad helpers spraying water into the crowd.

Lexington Regional Health Center’s float thanked the local heroes, including those in the EMS.