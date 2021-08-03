“Superheroes,” the theme of the Gosper County Bi-Annual Parade this year

ELWOOD — Even a little light rain couldn’t dampen the spirits of the spectators who turned up Smith Ave. to watch the 2021 Gosper County Bi-Annual Parade. It seemed as if the entire town had showed up to watch the “Superheroes” themed parade on Saturday, July 31.
Michelle Rasmussen Wilken said this was her first year as the coordinator of the parade and noted they had 63 total entries.
Elwood Fire and Rescue were at the head of the parade, fitting for the theme of the parade as many of the floats thanked the first responders, firefighters, police, etc.
The Pfeifer-Morgan Legion Post float celebrated 100 years of their history, several other businesses highlighted veterans as their superheroes.
The Foss family kept a family tradition alive by dressing up as cows, their sign read, “Another Udder Bunch.”
The Elwood Lions Club Train that makes the rounds at the carnival also took part in the parade.
Lawn and Order had a tissue paper decoration of their sign, as well as cape clad helpers spraying water into the crowd.
Lexington Regional Health Center’s float thanked the local heroes, including those in the EMS.
Hi-Line Paint & Body’s sign said, “No One Fights Alone,” and highlighted corrections staff, dispatchers, EMS, nurses, firefighters, police and military.
The Bonneville Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution rode in style in a BMW and Ford Mustang.
Dawson Public Power District’s truck had a goggle clad Husky drawing attention and laughs.
“Donald Trump,” made an appearance on the back of a Jeep, with a sign stating, “I endorse the parade and the world’s fair.”
Phillips Rodeo Company, who provided the stock at the Elwood Rodeo, rode in the parade on a wagon pulled by quarter horses.
“The Incredible Hulk,” (Bryan Nelson) made an appearance on Security First Bank’s truck. Their trailer featured a skyscraper vista, lit up with the Security First Bank’s logo.
O’Hanlon Seed’s float featured a sign thanking farmers, “Our Hero’s Feed the World.”
There was no shortage of classic cars, including a Studebaker, Mach One Mustang, Chevrolet Corvair and Camaro SS. Jim and Gail Lauby rode in a 1940 Ford two door sedan.
There was also several antique tractors including John Deere’s, a Minneapolis Moline, McCormick Farmalls and a CASE tractor with featuring the former logo of an eagle astride the world.
Rasmussen Wilken said she felt the parade turned out well and ran for 45 minutes with a good mixture of floats, classic cars, antique tractors and other vehicles. She said she was pleased with the crowd that turned out to watch the parade.