SUMNER — Rodeo fans, family and contestants gathered for the scorching hot two-day event that began on Monday, July 3 and ended on Tuesday, July 4 in Sumner for the 72nd Annual Rodeo.
JULY 3 RESULTS
Barrel Racing
1. Rebecca Hodges
2. Kacie Kursave
3. Halea Miller
Steer Riding
1. Wyatt Hueftle
2. Liam Richard
JULY 4 RESULTS
Barebacks
1. Chase Yellowhawk
2. Kolten Heath
3. Lucas Yellowhawk
Tie Down Roping
1. Tanner Meier
2. Sid Miller
3. Chip Wilson
4. Cody Reiker
Saddle Broncs
1. Brody McAbee
2. Dylan Suhr
3. Jared Schultis
Breakaway
1. Jacey Milligan
2. Harlee Lane
3. KL Collerman
4. Sarah Campbell
Ranch Broncs
1. Riley Bechtel
2. Lane Kennedy
Barrel Racing
1. Jymmie Jensen
2. Rebecca Hodges
3. Ashton Ottley
Bull Riding
1. Jason Kursave