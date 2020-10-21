Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Schools moved to remote learning this week due to COVID-19 cases

SUMNER — Sunmer-Eddyville-Miller Schools moved to remote learning this week due to a, “significant increase,” in the number of COVID-19 cases.

In a letter to families, SEM Superintendent Kevin Finkey said the district will move into remote learning from Oct. 19 to 23. This is being done due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and individuals who were symptomatic.

Finkey said although everyone in their building is wearing masks, they have still seen a significant increase in COVID-19 cases and symptoms. “Close physical proximity is a concern for us,” he said.

“I feel confident about the building’s cleanliness, but it is difficult in a school setting to keep people socially distanced,” Finkey said.

Monday, Oct. 19 started with a teacher in-serve and preparation day, remote learning began on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

According to the letter, remote learning and the time spent daily on devices will depend on several different factors. These include the age, grade level and maturity of the student, the technology skill levels of the students and the class or subject area.