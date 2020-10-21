Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Schools moved to remote learning this week due to COVID-19 cases

SUMNER — Sunmer-Eddyville-Miller Schools moved to remote learning this week due to a, “significant increase,” in the number of COVID-19 cases.
In a letter to families, SEM Superintendent Kevin Finkey said the district will move into remote learning from Oct. 19 to 23. This is being done due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and individuals who were symptomatic.
Finkey said although everyone in their building is wearing masks, they have still seen a significant increase in COVID-19 cases and symptoms. “Close physical proximity is a concern for us,” he said.
“I feel confident about the building’s cleanliness, but it is difficult in a school setting to keep people socially distanced,” Finkey said.
Monday, Oct. 19 started with a teacher in-serve and preparation day, remote learning began on Tuesday, Oct. 20.
According to the letter, remote learning and the time spent daily on devices will depend on several different factors. These include the age, grade level and maturity of the student, the technology skill levels of the students and the class or subject area.
Finkey said core classes have an, “excellent opportunity,” for remote learning, while other traditional classroom subjects, such as business or Spanish, will also be conducted well via remote learning. Participation or activity classes will be limited to the ability to be taught remotely, he said.
Remote learning will not be the same as quarantined learning, said Finkey. During remote learning, social contact will be limited but the district will allow all extracurricular events to continue, albeit with close monitoring for those with COVID-19 symptoms.
“With many important events coming up, I would like to protect our opportunities to participate while still learning,” Finkey said.
“I have every confidence that our academic staff will work with students to provide the best digital learning experience they can,” Finkey wrote, “Our teachers are experts to know what your student needs and what is best for them. I am telling you all this because all digital learning classes will not look the same.”
