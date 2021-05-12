 Skip to main content
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Class of 2021 graduates
The 11 graduating seniors of Sumner-Eddyville-Miller public school's Class of 2021, their commencement ceremony took place Saturday, May 8. Class Motto-"Class of 2021: We can do virtually anything." Colors-Columbia Blue and Platinum Flower-White Hydrangea

