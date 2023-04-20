LEXINGTON — A Lexington High School student has been named as an Elks Student of the Month for May 2023.

Suker Mendoza-Calmo is the son of Maria Calmo-Perez and has attended Lexington Public Schools throughout his life, including Pershing Elementary, Lexington Middle School and LHS.

Mendoza-Calmo has a cumulative grade point average of 4.7 and is ranked fifth out of his class of 231 students.

He has been involved in a number of school activities including marching band, pep band, concert band, jazz band, TeamMates, mock trial and One Act. Mendoza-Calmo was also a candidate for Homecoming King.

The clubs and organizations Mendoza-Calmo has been a part of include 4-H, Academic Decathlon and National Honor Society.

His community service includes working at the Majestic Theater, being a member of the St. Ann’s Youth Group, Salvation Army and 4-H Youth Ambassador.

In a letter of recommendation, LHS science and math teacher Jeff Neujahr wrote, “I have enjoyed working with Suker and an happy to provide this recommendation. As a student, Suker exemplifies the meaning of ‘outstanding.’ He goes above and beyond normal expectations in our school each and every day. I have great respect for him and truly believe he is a deserving candidate that you will be proud to have representing your organization.”

“Suker is relentless and strives for perfection in all aspects of his life. Whether it is in the classroom or an extra-curricular activity, he is always working to be his best. His attention to detail and goal driven attitude is second to none.”

“Besides having an amazing work ethic, Suker is just a good person. He is kind, respectful and someone I trust completely. Whether it is leading a class discussion, helping someone on homework or even playing a game in class, I know he will do the right thing.”

The Elks Student of the Month is sponsored by the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. Nominees are judged on the basis of multiple achievements – character, leadership, service, citizenship and scholarship.