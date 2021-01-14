 Skip to main content
Structure fire breaks out north of Darr amid critical fire conditions
Structure fire breaks out north of Darr amid critical fire conditions

DARR — Amid winds howling up to 30 mph, a structure fire and subsequent grass fire broke out on Thursday afternoon on a property north of Darr.

At 3:26 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 14, a structure fire occurred on a property located on Road 427, between Roads 764 and 765. A grass fire was also reported to be in progress. The Cozad Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the scene.

On Thursday, a high wind warning had been issued across the area and winds were sustained at around 30 mph on site, measured via anemometer.  The National Weather Service Hastings had issued a Red Flag Warning for the critical fire conditions in place across the area.

On site, a metal storage building was fully engulfed by flames and a grass fire was spreading out to the southeast, being fanned by the wind gusts.

Cozad firefighters arrived on scene with two grass rigs, a tanker truck and several firefighters. The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and Dawson Public Power District assisted on scene.

