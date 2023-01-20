Strong winter system drops 9-12 inches of snow across area

LEXINGTON — Much of central and western Nebraska was impacted by a significant winter weather system that dropped 9-12 inches of snow across the local area over a 24 hour period.

According to National Weather Service — Hastings meteorologist Jordan Thies, the system responsible for the snowfall was a fairly classic, “Colorado low.”

These low pressure systems, as their name suggests, form in Colorado typically during the winter. After forming, the systems shift east over the Great Plains and can produce heavy winter precipitation given the right conditions.

In the winter, Colorado lows can be responsible for a majority of the snow that the Great Plains and Midwest receives.

Thies said the further north in the state, the less chance there was of seeing mixed precipitation. He noted Custer County seemed to be in the “sweet spot” locally when it came to heavy snowfall. In some areas there was one to two inches of snowfall recorded per hour.

He said the atmospheric conditions across the area were perfect for the production of heavy snowfall.

The area began to receive snow during the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 17 and continued throughout Wednesday, Jan. 18, ending during the evening for most, while some trace amounts continued to fall south of Hastings.

Thies said snowfall reports were coming in from official observers and social media posts from their warning area throughout Wednesday evening.

There were 14 inches reported north of Cozad and Gothenburg, while there was 13 inches southwest of Elwood. Miller saw 9 inches and 9 to 10.5 inches was reported throughout Kearney.

Heavier reports came from the north, where NWS North Platte reported that Octono received 15.5 inches of snow. The highest amount reported across the state as of Thursday morning was 23.7 inches six miles north of Merna.

Thies said Dawson County roughly saw 9-12 inches, with the heavier amounts falling in the north and west areas of the county.

The impacts to travel were obvious across the area, Interstate 80 from the Wyoming and Colorado borders to Grand Island was eventually closed, Highway 30 was also shut down to traffic.

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol responded to 30 crashes and 230 motorists assists on Wednesday alone.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation’s snow plow tracker showed a fleet of trucks working to clear the roads all across the state Thursday morning.

Due to the levels of snow, the City of Lexington declared a snow emergency that started on Wednesday through Thursday. Parking was prohibited along all the snow emergency routes to allow for clearing.

The snow emergency routes in Lexington include the east-west roads: 20th St., 13th St., 10th St., Highway 30, Walnut St. and Cattleman’s Dr. The north-south are Erie, Adams, Jackson and Taft St.

Parking in the downtown area was also prohibited through Thursday morning.

Dawson County Roads Superintendent Mark Christiansen said crews were working to clear off the paved roads by noon on Thursday and will start working on the county roads on Friday.

Christiansen said there are vehicles in ditches across the county and noted while the roads were not necessarily slick, drivers likely couldn’t see the roadway due to the snow.

The last time the area saw comparable snowfall was the Groundhog Day blizzard of Feb. 1-2, 2016, it was described as one of the more significant winter systems to impact the area in several years.

From the 2016 system, Elwood reported 15.5 inches, Cozad reported 14.5 inches, Lexington saw around 10 inches.

Thies also said there were several periods of heavy snow leading up to 2019 and primed the area for the widespread flooding that took place when the bomb cyclone impacted in March.

The precipitation from the winter storm should have some impact on the ongoing drought conditions across the state.

The U.S. Drought Monitors update on Thursday, Jan. 19 showed no changes since the recent category downgrade in Dawson County. The cutoff for the data is Tuesday and this update did not take into account the snowfall.

The recent update still shows Dawson County and eastern Gosper County under severe drought, D2, conditions, while western Gosper remains under moderate drought, D1, conditions.

Thies said the snow that fell in the most recent system was on the lower end of being heavy and wet. NWS Hastings spoke with a Cambridge observer who noted an inch and a half of water melted from the snow they received.

The average moisture content with this storm ran about one inch of water for 10 inches of snow. Thies said this was one of the better moisture producing systems to impact the area in quite some time.

The hope now is for a snow melt that will get the water in the ground. Thies said he couldn’t speculate how beneficial the recent precipitation will be, but it’s clear the area can use all it can get.

Looking ahead, yet another system looks to track through the Plains on Monday night into Tuesday. Models hint at a more southern track across southern Kansas, which would give the local area only a slight chance for snow.

The track for the system could shift, so keep an eye on the forecast as the next work week begins.