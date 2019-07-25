LEXINGTON — A stove fire in a home on Birch Lane during the evening hours of Wednesday, July 24 and displaced a family of five.
At 8:15 p.m. the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was called to the Willow Ridge Court on the east side of town for a home which was on fire.
Lexington Fire Chief Dahlas Holbein said the Lexington Police Department arrived on scene first and they found the fire was contained to the stove and was able to suppress the flames with a fire extinguisher.
The LVFD arrived on scene with two fire trucks and nine firefighters who helped to clean up some of the smoldering items and cleared out the remaining smoke with fans. LVFD was on scene for around 15 minutes, Holbein said.
Holbein said the fire originated from spilled grease on the stove, when it was turned on it ignited and caused the fire. The flames burned the microwave and the stove, smoke damaged several of the cabinets.
The family is expected to be displaced for the next several days due to the smoke damage throughout the home. The Red Cross is assisting the two adults and three children, according to their press release.
There were no injuries from the fire and Holbein estimated there was $2,000 to $3,000 dollars of damage to the home.
