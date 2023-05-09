There is a saying among storm chasers: “If it’s May, you chase.” I put that mantra to work on Friday, May 5 and after some flip flopping back and forth on my part, it paid off in the end.

I woke up Friday to a Slight Risk for severe weather across much of western and southwestern Nebraska. A shortwave trough would be ejecting out into the Plains and as a result, a surface low pressure system would form in Colorado and then move east into Kansas and Nebraska.

The low would help pull moisture northward and finally put the dew points in the 50s. A warm front would lift north from Kansas into Nebraska, around the I-80 corridor. A squall line was set to form in the Panhandle in the late evening and move through central Nebraska during the overnight hours. My hope was that there would be one or two supercells that would initiate along the warm front ahead of the squall line.

The main threats would be wind and hail, but there was a non-zero tornado threat, especially for any cells that occurred near the warm front. It was clear the most favorable environment would be later in the evening, when the low level shear began to ramp up and instability was at its peak.

After several years of chasing, I have developed an inside joke with my family. The joke goes that if tornado chances are forecast for Florida, I should target McCook, Nebraska no matter what. This comes from several chases when I went north when I should have gone south and the days that I do target McCook always seem to have paid off.

After looking at the models and surface analysis, I decided to follow my own advice and targeted McCook. I arrived in the community around 4 p.m. on the edge of a cumulus field that was looking more and more agitated by the second.

After pausing to speak with a local ham radio operator about the storm chances, I noted cells firing to the east of McCook. One near Beaver City looked more robust than the others. Despite smaller cells firing in my area I made the choice to catch up with this developing cell after my patience finally snapped.

The issues began when I had passed through Cambridge. The cell behind me near Indianola had gained a severe thunderstorm warning. I decided to go back through Cambridge and stopped on the west side to track and film the severe thunderstorm. (Little did I know, but treading on the path I just went down would be the theme of the day.)

After observing the Indianola storm for a time, I couldn’t determine the type of structure I usually look for and the storm eventually lost its warning. However, a cell to the east of Beaver City had gained its own warning and presented more discernible supercell characteristics.

I headed back east on Highway 34, passing north of Oxford to catch up with this developing cell. I noted a hook echo appendage coming off of the storm as it neared Orleans.

It was on the highway that I had a crisis of faith, but one I feel paid off in the end. I was north of the supercell and a key part of these types of storms is a forward flank that is filled with precipitation, such as rain and usually large hail.

I had found myself in the same situation on April 19 in Iowa, north of a supercell and unable to cut through the forward flank to get my eyes on the key part of the storm. The updraft base.

The moment of truth occurred when I stopped at a north-south paved highway around 7:30 p.m. I could head further south and attempt to maneuver around the supercell that was now north of Alma. However, looking at the radar, there was another option.

A severe thunderstorm was in the middle of Gosper County and appeared to be moving toward Bertrand. Unfortunately it’s presentation on radar did not scream, “supercell.” This presented me with a problem.

My job involves reporting on news in the Dawson and Gosper county area. Unlike other chasers who can go after the most promising storms. I feel an obligation to keep track of what is impacting the area I report in. I report the news after all, and severe weather tends to make the news if there is damage.

So I could go south toward a cell that had shown promise over the last hour, but away from my reporting area; or I could head northwest and jump on a storm that didn’t look overly impressive on radar, but it was impacting my area.

I chose to go north toward the cell in Gosper County. I am sure glad I made that choice.

I traveled up north through Holdrege and then northwest toward Loomis. This storm moving through Gosper was on track to move through Phelps, I noted. It was also beginning to take on supercell characteristics, exactly what I had been looking for all day.

I stopped on the west side of Loomis and noted the storm’s base. Not too impressive around 7:30 p.m., but it was the storm I had decided I would stay on. I held position in Loomis, filming and watching the base of the severe-warned supercell approached me.

There were a few distinct times that the inflow into the storm picked up. If this happens, it’s a sure sign the storm is building strength. I held in Loomis as long as I dared, even when the rain from the forward flank began falling around me. The storm was beginning to look like a healthy supercell from the visual cues I saw, an updraft base, inflow tail, etc.

Just a little after 8 p.m., I knew I had to move, rain was falling more heavily around me and I could tell the hail core of the storm was not far off. I jogged back through Holdrege and down just north of Atlanta.

When I finally pulled off of the highway, there was a dream sight in the western sky. A robust base of a supercell thunderstorm. The dark blue and gray clouds contrasted starkly with the orange sky behind it. What surprised me as I held position was how strong the inflow into the storm was.

In fact there was a price to pay for being surprised. I was filming the storm with a Sony camera on a cheaper tripod. It had fallen over at least once due to the heavy winds but finally it went down in a heap when I wasn’t looking and damaged the lens. I was embarrassed to have not taken better care of my equipment, but this was the closest I had ever been to a robust supercell.

Around 8:30 p.m., I began to see some dust being lifted upward just under the rear flank of the supercell. Some over eager chaser announced that this was a tornado on Twitter, but I knew better. There is always a great deal of turbulence under these types of storms and I knew what we were actually looking at: gustnadoes.

A gustnado is a brief, shallow surface-based vortex which forms within the downburst emanating from a thunderstorm. They deceive many chasers and I could tell the dust being lifted skyward wasn’t connected to any persistent rotation in the base. Still, it catches your eye when you see dirt rising up from under a supercell.

The classic supercell structure I witnessed south of Holdrege was nothing short of spectacular. I have been close to supercells before, but this was the first time I was able to hold in one location and witness its evolution before my eyes. Despite the lack of tornadoes, the structure is what made this chase something special.

Around 9 p.m., the supercell cycled and I was impacted by the outflow of the old rear flank downdraft (RFD), the strength of these outflow winds surprised me and I was hit by water from an active pivot in the middle of the field that I was on the edge of.

I decided to head back north through Holdrege and began to note the prolific amount of lightning this storm was producing as the daylight faded. I paused north of town to film the lightning as I waited for the storm to pass east of my road home.

There was one final treat for the night. Friday, May 5 was the evening of the full moon. Due to the clouds and dust on the horizon, I saw the “Flower Moon” rise in the southeast, a deep shade of crimson. I have seen an eclipse before and this color of red rivaled it.

I finally made it home around 11 p.m. but the show wasn’t over yet. The anticipated squall line had formed in western Nebraska and was bearing down on the central part of the state and was slated to hit my home around midnight.

I stood outside with my camera, exhausted but unwilling to let lightning photos go to waste. I finally had to retreat inside as the outflow winds began to hit the area.

I would later learn that areas of Johnson Lake were struck by an EF-1 tornado after dark, embedded in the line of thunderstorms that I was watching. Those types of tornadoes scare me the most; you wouldn’t have been able to see it until it was too late.

This chase yielded some of the best supercell structures I have ever seen in my five years of chasing. Being that close to a robust supercell was exhilarating and humbling, you get a sense of just how fully one storm can modify its environment.

It was my first chase of May and I hope there are more to come. I am still chasing down a tornado for this year.