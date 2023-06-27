I almost didn’t go. I was convincing myself of all the reasons why the set up wouldn’t work, why it wasn’t worth it to chase. In hindsight, if I had stayed home, I would have missed the greatest day of my storm chasing career to date.

The High Plains awoke on Friday, June 23 to an Enhanced Risk, a three out of five, for severe weather across the eastern sliver of Wyoming and much of the Nebraska Panhandle. A low pressure system, rather potent for early summer, was ejecting out from the Rockies.

The risk for tornadoes was marked at five percent by the Storm Prediction Center across eastern Wyoming and eventually extended just into the Panhandle. My interest in the day had been piqued due to the strength of the system for this time of year.

Models were hinting at a lone supercell firing in southeastern Wyoming and tracking into the Panhandle by evening. Oftentimes the convective allowing models make a hash of things, but today they would be nearly spot on.

Being early summer, any storms would have plenty of moisture to work with, the low was helping to increase dewpoints across the target area by pulling up water vapor from the south. Wind shear that had been AWOL thanks to the lack of strong upper level forcing would finally return on Friday.

In all it was a promising set up and I made my decision to chase Friday, telling my partner, Emaly, that this might be the last best chance for this severe weather scenario before the summer pattern shut everything down.

However, as I reviewed things on Friday, I had a crisis of faith, not in the set up, but myself. I had retreated from an unconventional set up in northwestern Kansas on May 11 and missed a tornado show. For some reason that same doubt was creeping back, making me feel like I was wasting my time.

The calendar had officially turned over to summer and despite a determined effort to chase more this year, I still didn’t have a tornado to show for it. I still had seen plenty of awe inspiring storms but missing a twister after five major outings likely inflamed my doubts.

It took a call with Emaly to renew my confidence. After I expressed doubt in going out, she made a point to tell me to go for it. It was like a switch had been flipped. With her blessing, I began to see the positives in the set up and re-read the forecast discussion.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne, Wyo. was bullish on the thought that there would be tornadoes during the late afternoon, given the parameters in place.

So, I followed the 1865 words of New-York Daily Tribune newspaper editor Horace Greeley, “Go West, young man, go West and grow up with the country.”

I decided to target Scottsbluff and make it a jumping off point into Wyoming if necessary.

Despite being a Nebraska native, to my shame, I have never been out to the Panhandle. So I was going to get to see some novel sights, along with possible severe thunderstorms.

Perhaps my imagination is overactive but every time I get west of North Platte, I am put in mind of the Old West, maybe that’s why Greeley’s words came to me as I was looking at the ranching country and bluffs.

I passed Chimney Rock on the way out and was happy to see it in person after only viewing photos of it. I thought it was ironic that this landmark that was noted by so many pioneers was just going to be a side attraction for me on this day, but I had storms to chase.

I arrived in Scottsbluff around 3 p.m. and noted a cumulus field that was building across the region. Parked within view of Scotts Bluff National Monument, I waited. My biggest fear was that I would target the right area, but be suckered by the wrong storm.

As the clock turned towards 4 p.m., there were signs that storms were about to fire in southeastern Wyoming. I couldn’t take the waiting anymore and crossed into Wyoming, my first time in the state.

I had to jog south to get near Chugwater, Wyo., where a storm was splitting into north and south components. On the way to close in on the southern storm’s base, I marveled at the bluffs and hills scattered throughout the area. It felt like I was part of an old Western movie.

Turning west, I had to climb a plateau to reach the storm. When things leveled out, the sight was stunning: a developing supercell over vibrant green fields and a paved road, straight as an arrow, taking me right to the base.

I found a place to pull over and checked the radar against what I was seeing. The hook echo, where inflow is being lifted up into the rotating portion of the storm, was developing just to my northwest. There was also a large tail of inflow into the base of the storm, all indications were that this strong was strengthening.

I nearly missed it, my GoPro camera looking out my front windshield picked up the moment when I looked up and uttered an expletive. The reason: a skinny funnel had developed seemingly out of nowhere along the base of the storm. I took some shots out of reflex if nothing else and then ran across the road to get more.

I couldn’t see the bottom of the funnel, but a look at the radar showed that the storm had just gained a red polygon for a confirmed tornado. Just like that, my 2023 tornado drought had ended.

The tornado was quite brief and soon disappeared, but the storm was just getting started. I remember looking around, being the sole person on the highway and wondering where any other chasers were at.

I got my answer a few minutes later, coming down the road from Chugwater was the “conga line” 40 to 50 cars, some decked out with decals and instruments, others were just personal vehicles like mine. A hoard of chasers parked at my position and I knew then that my decision to leave Scottsbluff when I did was validated.

Everyone was just in time too, the rear flank downdraft (RFD) of the storm had punched a hole in the base of the storm, creating a horseshoe shape. RFD clear slots occur on the backside of a supercell and are typically associated with clouds appearing to “sink and dissolve”. It is also a good indication that a tornado could be imminent.

Right on cue, a bowl lowering formed on the north side of the horseshoe and quickly began to shrink and descend. I was witnessing the birth of a tornado, the dust being loft up under the funnel left no room for doubt.

I watched the narrow gray funnel meander across the field with a group of other chasers, some yelling in excitement at what we were seeing. For myself, I could have cried at that moment, I had been dreaming of seeing the full life cycle of a tornado and I could hardly believe that I had been able to put myself in that position.

Amid everything that was happening, I almost forgot that this was my second tornado of the day.

The gray twister lifted and the chasers and I piled into our vehicles to stay ahead of the RFD gust front. I could tell the storm was cycling, and might even be a cyclical supercell.

These types of storms undergo cycles of intensification and weakening (pulses) while maintaining their individuality. Cyclic supercells are capable of producing multiple tornadoes or bursts of severe weather.

As the line of chasers and I descended off the plateau and back into the valley, I was keeping a close eye on another developing RFD surge. I noted rain curtains surrounding the northern part of the base, something I had seen many times in videos other chasers have taken.

This area seemed to be the “Bear’s Cage,” chaser slang for the region of storm-scale rotation, in a thunderstorm, which is wrapped in heavy precipitation.

The rain is the bar’s of the cage, the bear inside is the tornado.

I pulled over to the side of the road to get a picture of this feature, nearly planting a foot in a cactus plant as I climbed the embankment. It happened quicker than I could have imagined.

Right out of the base, a long cone shaped funnel of a tornado appeared like a magician’s rabbit in the rain. I had to sprint back across the roadway to grab the appropriate camera and lens.

I was just in the nick of time, I snapped three photos of this tornado that was as close as half a mile away from me before it disappeared as quickly as it had materialized. I suspect it got hit by a burst of a cold downdraft.

Everything happened so fast, I was already heading east again before I registered the fact I had seen my third tornado of the day.

The east-west road I had served me well eventually terminated at a T-junction south of Hawk Springs, Wyo. The hook of the supercell was bearing down on this small community I had passed through only a few hours earlier.

Rather than tangle with a developing high precipitation supercell at close range, I made the decision to jog south. However, I didn’t want to get too far from the storm, so I found a gravel road to pull off to watch the storm as it moved through Hawk Springs.

As I chatted with a chaser from Denver, I watched through the heavy rain as the larger mesocyclone came into view and then slowly but surely, a rather stout funnel appeared, but my view of the base was obscured by a rise in the terrain.

The local radio reported that a tornado impacted Hawk Springs, and I wondered in hindsight if this, my fourth tornado of the day, was responsible.

After an aborted attempt to go east down the gravel road, I eventually found another paved east-west road that took me into Nebraska.

Chasers much closer than I reported over the radio broadcast that yet another tornado had formed. I shot glances over my shoulder but only saw a concentrated area of rainy downdraft.

Or did I?

After a longer glance, the supposed rain shaft tightened up until I could see what it truly was: the stout gray funnel of a tornado, my fifth of the day. I watched it contract into a skinny rope before dissipating.

I have been chasing for five years, and prior to June 23, I had documented four tornadoes. Two on the same day in 2019, one in 2020 and another in 2022. I had done one better than my previous total in a single evening.

By this point it was clear that the hook echo region of the storm, already a prolific tornado producer, was bearing down on the Scottsbluff and Gering area.

My concern for the people in the path was growing by the second. It’s one thing documenting a tornado in the middle of a rural area with no cell service, it’s quite another to watch a dangerous storm about to impact people’s property and lives.

I found a north-south road that would take me straight into Gering. The view of the Wildcat Hills in the foreground, with a monstrous supercell updraft above the whole scene left me awestruck.

Just after 7:30 p.m. a message flashed on my phone that I was in one way dreading and in another, was wondering if it would actually happen. For the first time in their history, NWS Cheyenne issued a Tornado Emergency for the Scottsbluff-Gering area.

A tornado emergency is an enhanced version of a tornado warning, which is used by the NWS during imminent, significant tornado occurrences in highly populated areas. It was used for the first time to warn the Oklahoma City metro area populace about the deadly May 3, 1999 Bridge Creek-Moore F5 tornado.

As of writing this, NWS Cheyenne was still completing their damage survey of the tornadoes that occurred on Friday. Local media reported hail, as large as softballs, impacting the community, and a home on the edge of Scottsbluff was heavily damaged by a tornado.

From my location, just south of Gering looking north, I could see not a curtain, but a wall of intense rain and hail, obscuring any tornado on the ground. My reporter instincts told me to push on into town to see if there was any damage.

That feeling was soon superseded by my survival instinct after I saw dust being violently blown from left to right due to the intense RFD gust front. Not wanting to lose a window, I turned back around and found a spot to watch the storm depart the Scottsbluff-Gering area.

After the appropriate amount of time I began heading north into Gering, where rain was still falling rather heavily.

I had seen other thunderheads that were turning a brilliant orange to my south during my approach to town. I checked the radar and a line of new thunderstorms were developing north of the I-80 corridor. This presented a problem, I would have to navigate those storms if I wanted to sleep in my own bed, if I got home.

The supercell had moved out of the Scottsbluff-Gering area and seemed to help me out by flanking the route I could take home. The light began to fade rapidly.

Having seen five tornadoes in one day, I decided I was playing with house money and made the choice to leave Mother Nature’s azure casino.

She wouldn’t let me out of the door without some intimidation.

I typically end these compositions at this point, but the drive home was almost a whole other chase in itself. Except that I was the one being chased.

It didn’t start like that, the view to my south was of the edge of a thunderstorm’s anvil, underneath it were countless puffball-like mammatus clouds, lit a brilliant orange due to the setting sun.

However, looking ahead I could see trouble, severe thunderstorms would be crossing my road home in a disjointed line with heavy precipitation sprinkled in at what seemed like random. I typically avoid these areas of the storm for safety, but this was the only way home.

As I got closer, the flashes of lightning became more apparent, jumping from cloud to cloud or arching earthward to strike the ground.

Then the rain came, light at first but growing in intensity until I could hardly see the road through the curtains of precipitation. The core of one severe storm overtook me and I was reduced at times to keeping my eyes glued on the highway’s fog line.

As if the downpour wasn’t enough the lightning inside the storm was the most intense I have ever seen. Occasional flashes would illuminate everything in a pale white light, but only for a second before everything went black again.

Mercifully, I passed through the worst of the rain core near Oshkosh and another cell I feared I would have to drive through had already passed over Lake MacConaughy.

While making my way to Ogallala and the salvation that would be I-80’s 75 mph speed limit, I kept glancing over my shoulder to see the immense shelf cloud of the developing squall line.

To me, it seemed as though the storm was an angry god and the lightning was its lash.

All I could do was try to stay ahead of it, but nothing was coming easy. Occasionally, a line of thunderstorms can form a bow echo, a part of the line that accelerates faster than than the rest of the complex and often contains damaging winds.

Just my luck, I was on the southern edge of this line’s bow echo. I just couldn’t seem to shake this storm.

After what seemed like an eternity I was finally able to merge onto I-80 and I put the pedal down. But I felt sympathy for all the westbound drivers who were driving into the complex I was trying to escape.

It wasn’t until North Platte that I finally felt like I had gained ground on the squall line, which was taking a more northward shift. However, the flashes of lightning over my shoulder seemed to be a reminder I wasn’t that far out of reach.

Given this context, it’s probably no surprise that I burst out laughing when REO Speedwagon’s “Ridin’ the Storm Out,” came on the radio.

I finally rolled into my driveway around 1:15 a.m. Before I went inside to fall into bed, I looked to the north to still see the lightning of the storm, now over northwestern Dawson County. I marveled at the fact that I had essentially been chased out of the Panhandle by this thunderstorm.

Having reflected on Friday’s events, I still can hardly believe I was a part of all of it. On the brink of throwing in the towel, I turned around and had my most successful chases to date. I honestly thought these types of days only happened to others.

However, my excitement is tempered by the reality that this supercell caused great damage to people’s homes, property and lives. It only takes one storm to change someone’s life forever.

After seeing the indifference of Mother Nature to human designs up close, it is always humbling. I try to keep that lesson in mind, plan as we might for the future, the only guarantee we have is today.

I hope to make the best of it.