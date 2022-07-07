Storm Chasers Log 7-5-22: Outflow and Shelf Clouds

The day after Independence Day featured a unique combination of atmospheric factors that contributed to a stunning storm structure display that rolled right up to my front door.

July 5 was a stifling day in the local area, with temperatures up to 95 degrees and dew points in the upper 60s and low 70s. The worst of the severe weather was expected mainly in eastern South Dakota into Minnesota and Iowa, while there was a slight risk across most of Nebraska.

Pictures of the severe weather in South Dakota later in the evening garnered attention on the internet after storm’s displayed a vibrant green color.

What was interesting for Nebraska was the outflow from the South Dakota storms that was rushing from north to south. Storm outflow is simply the winds flowing outward from a thunderstorm. In the low levels of the troposphere, outflow radiates from thunderstorms in the form of a wedge of rain-cooled air, which is visible as a thin rope-like cloud on weather satellite imagery or a fine line on weather radar imagery.

If you have ever seen distant thunderheads on a summer night and were later felt a strong wind from the direction of the storms that helped cool the air, you felt the outflow boundary pass over.

This boundary can have a strong effect on local weather conditions, as the outflow spreads south; a weather site O’Neill recorded a temperature of 101 ahead of the outflow. Not long after it passed over the site, the temperature dropped 30 degrees.

Around 5 p.m. the outflow boundary could clearly be seen from Lexington, denoted a thin line of clouds followed by some convective development. The tops of the South Dakota storms could even been seen far in the distance.

By 7 p.m., the winds began to increase and switch direction locally, marking the arrival of the boundary. It helped play a part in providing forcing for storms that built up along the Nebraska-Kansas border in the evening.

By 9:30 p.m., the storm complex began to approach the Highway 30 corridor. I was minding my business at home when I double checked the radar to see what the situation was. I noted the storms moving from south to north and was approaching Odessa.

I peeked out the window to see what the southern horizon looked like and the sight made me grab my camera bag and sprint down Highway 30 to get clear of obstacles.

The sight: a well-defined shelf cloud that occupied most of the southern sky.

A shelf cloud is a low, horizontal, wedge-shaped arcus cloud. A shelf cloud is attached to the base of the parent cloud, which is usually a thunderstorm cumulonimbus, but could form on any type of convective cloud. Rising cloud motion can often be seen in the leading, outer, part of the shelf cloud, while the underside can often appear as turbulent and wind-torn.

Cool, sinking air from a storm cloud's downdraft spreads out across the land surface, with the leading edge called a gust front. This outflow cuts under warm air being drawn into the storm's updraft. As the lower and cooler air lifts the warm moist air, its water condenses, creating a cloud which often rolls with the different winds above and below.

I was in awe of the sight and couldn’t move from the side of the road; I could only take more pictures as this dramatic complex moved closer.

Ironically, on July 6, 2021 I had documented another shelf cloud arriving in Lexington and I marveled at how two days a year apart can have such similar weather.

Getting overtaken by a shelf cloud looks similar to being swallowed by a whale. Many storm chasers have taken to calling shelf cloud features, the “Whale’s Mouth” as a quick and descriptive phrase for what they are seeing.

As the storm complex fully overspread the town, the light faded fast and it was interesting to see fireflies much earlier in the evening than usual. Lightning on the underside of the storm also illuminated the turbulent inner structure.

In all, while the storm complex looked menacing, it contained few severe threats and only brought some much needed rain to the local area.

This little weather episode was a reminder of how some of the most unique weather phenomena can occur right here in the central Plains. You don’t have to go far to see it, but you might have to be willing to sprint down the side of a state highway for a good picture.