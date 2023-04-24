I’ll admit it; I got suckered by the Iowa warm front like so many storm chasers have before me. However, it was the first time I had chased in Iowa and overall while I wasn’t fully satisfied with the results, being a part of a widespread outbreak on the Plains was worth it.

I knew I was going to chase on Wednesday, April 14 the night before but the issue that bedeviled me from that point until I was in the car heading east was where to target. Due to a low pressure system ejecting into the Plains there were a couple of choices in the broad warm sector of moisture being drawn up from the south.

I wasn’t the only one having issues, weather models had been “terribly inconsistent,” according to the Storm Prediction Center regarding the environment and how convection would evolve.

My first thought was the triple point, the intersection of the low pressure area and the dryline that looked to set up over far northeastern Kansas. You are almost guaranteed to see storms but that can also be a curse, too many will interfere with one another and the tornado chances plummet.

There was a conditional dryline play down in central Oklahoma, but that was too far for me to reach on a weeknight. (Spoiler alert: this target was the jackpot for those who gambled on it.)

There was also the warm front which had surged up into northwestern Iowa. For some context, Iowa has proven a tough target for many chasers. Illinois chasers often talk about getting lured into Iowa where the conditions look better, only for the ingredients in their home state to come together at the last minute.

However, supercells that have latched onto the warm front have been tornado producing machines in the past. I was also intrigued by an outflow boundary from previous convection that was draped across the state; these sorts of boundaries can often act as a focal point for storm initiation.

I was willing to risk it and decided to target Denison, Iowa near the warm front location. No matter the outcome, I always like seeing new areas I have never been to before.

I found northwestern Iowa quite hilly, which would be great to see in the fall, but when storm chasing you want to be able to see the horizon consistently. Maybe it’s the just the homer in me that enjoys chasing in Nebraska the most.

By 5:30 p.m. I had arrived at my target and storms were beginning to fire along the Nebraska-Iowa state line. I had the choice of a cell moving out of the Omaha area or a cell coming up from Nebraska City. Not wanting to end up in Minnesota I moved on the southern target. It was the right choice.

I could tell this storm was taking on supercell characteristics but there was an issue, with the wind shear parallel to the boundary, storms were firing in a linear fashion and were stacked one on top of another. I knew about this earlier on but decided to risk it and jump on storms early.

Well, I was a little too far north to get to this cell quickly enough, although it did gain a tornado warning not long after 6 p.m. The only issue was I couldn’t cut through the forward flank of the storm. Hail 3-4 inches in size was being reported and I didn’t feel like replacing my windshield.

Approaching a storm from the north also cuts down on photographic opportunities as the most you can see is the updraft column and the giant grey curtain of rain and hail. Its far better to be on the south side of a supercell.

I decided to jog west and then approach the storm driving east. However, it was becoming oblivious that the supercell was becoming high precipitation in nature, where rain wraps fully around the ‘hook echo’ and obscures the view of where a tornado could occur. These types of storms can be extremely dangerous if you get too close.

Through a little maneuvering, I was able to approach the hook area from the west but never got close enough to make details out, the storm was cycling and there was too much rain.

With the tornado play down the drain I fell back on ol’ reliable: waiting for the golden hour of sunset to illuminate the clouds.

I turned back west to see an updraft that was in the process of dying with the sun setting behind hit. Updrafts can be incredibly resistant with the right wind shear and this one faded away until there were only the barest filaments of cloud left. Backlit by the sun it was a gorgeous site.

At the same time, to my south, there was a tornado warned supercell over the Nebraska City area that was becoming golden in the setting sun. I stopped at least three times to get shots of the cell, I found myself unable to pull away from it until the light faded.

I exited back through the Omaha metro watching cloud-to-cloud lighting illuminate the sky. I am use to chasing in rural areas so a large storm over a metro area was a novel sight for me.

(Of note: the southern target in Oklahoma produced several cyclical supercells that put down several tornadoes in a fashion that reminded me of outbreaks from the late 1990s.)

In all, I was slightly disappointed by being out of position for the Iowa HP supercell and I likely should have stuck with my initial target idea. Yet I came away with some solid photos and I got to chase in Iowa for the first time.

The season is still early and I have my eyes on May and June for Nebraska.