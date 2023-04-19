Storm chasing needn’t always be about dodging hail cores or perching yourself on the lip of a high precipitation supercell. Sometimes it’s best to finding a low pressure set up to test you’re forecasting and targeting skills. That’s what I got in central Kansas.

A fairly classic severe weather set up was set to take place on Friday, April 14 across the Plains. An upper level trough of low pressure was going to shift into the central Plains with a surface low forming out ahead of it. A dry line would be present in western Kansas before being over taken by a cold front.

There was just one issue: there was another low pressure system that had been blocked over the Gulf of Mexico for a few days prior to Friday. Due to the counter clockwise wind movement around the low, most of the moisture was getting rotated around into the Carolinas rather than heading up into the Plains.

As a result there would be just enough moisture for storms to form but cloud bases were expected to be high. Also the mid-level winds in the trough were not the strongest and there would be only around 30 knots of low level shear, on the bottom end of what a supercell, a rotating thunderstorm, needs.

Some initial storms, likely multi-cell clusters were expected to form around peaking heating along the dryline before the cold front moved through later and would initiate a line of thunderstorms near dark.

I didn’t sweat the issues with the set up too much, I had decided I wanted to chase more often this year and decided I would put my targeting to the test. A key in storm chasing is knowing where storms will form, the weather rarely rewards those who are out of position or late.

After looking at the models on Thursday evening I jumped between targeting Beloit or Lincoln, Kan. before finally settling on Salina, Kan., so I would be right on the Interstate 70 corridor if I needed to jog west.

I took off for Kansas and had to fill up at a gas station north of Concordia. When I was leaving the station, an employee came inside and complained to her co-worker that, “It’s so hot and muggy out there.”

The first thought that sprang to my mind was, “The dew points are barely in the 50s, what are you talking about?” It struck me right after that the general public and storm chasers often times have radically different opinions on the weather.

I arrived in Salina around 4:30 p.m. and not a moment too soon. I had barely got my cameras all sorted out when I checked the radar and the first storms of the afternoon were firing to my west. The radar track showed the storms on track to go past Lincoln, Kan., only a couple miles away. I felt pretty pleased about my forecasting and choice of targets.

I jogged west on I-70 before finding a good spot to pull over, a wind farm was on the western horizon and would provide a good foreground for the storms.

This was one of the simpler chases I have had; storms kept initiating right behind each other and tracking the same direction. I was able to hold position for just under an hour watching the parade of cells go past me to the west.

Earlier while I was filming the storms, another storm chaser with his car decked out with an anemometer, camera on the roof and decals advertising his Youtube page (to each their own) went flying by me to the north.

A part of me felt like I should follow, maybe thinking this guy knew something I didn’t. However, I saw what the storms were doing and knew I was in a good position and decided to just keep filming and shooting pictures.

Ironically, about 20 minutes later, the same chaser came back down the road past me once again. He stopped and we chatted about the dry conditions and the storm chances. As he headed off to the south I just had to laugh and told myself to trust my instincts when it comes to the storm at hand.

Once I could tell the tail end storm near my area would be moving out, I made the decision to head further west. I knew the cold front was not far off and I didn’t feel like trying to navigate through a squall line filled with rain and hail as the light faded.

I traveled west to Hays, Kan., and was able to get a few shots of the storms initiating along the cold front before calling the chase and heading back north toward home. I had storms off to my east the entire time as the light faded.

In all, this was a low pressure chase that gave me the chance to further test my ability to forecast and correctly predict a target area. If I stick to the fundamentals, I hope to have the same success when it comes to the more serious set ups later in the spring.