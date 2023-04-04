Emerging out of winter into spring is a welcomed change for anyone who lives in Nebraska but when your muse is severe weather season, that first crackle of thunder hits you just a little bit harder.

This will be my fifth year storm chasing and you learn a few lessons along the way. Obviously there are the forecasting, targeting or timing mistakes that stand out, but sometimes there are the little things.

I found myself having to switch camera lens multiple times in past chases due to only having one camera body. I rectified this by buying two Canon cameras a few lenses from a co-worker and wanted to put them to the test and learn their quirks.

I got my first chance with possible severe weather on March 30.

Waking up that morning it did not feel like a severe weather day at all. The temperature was sitting in the 30s, closer to the freezing point than anything else. However, there would be a marginal risk for central and northeast Nebraska in the afternoon.

The reason? A developing low pressure system coming out of the western United States was set to induce southerly winds and help to transport moisture north. Thanks to the warm air mass moving in, there was going to be just enough moisture for any developing storms to work with.

This wasn’t going to be a weather event to write home about, but a marginal risk for storms in March looks far more inviting than the same risk in June.

March 30 looked to be the, “day before the day,” as on Friday, March 31 a severe weather outbreak was expected in the Midwest and South with two areas demarked as a “high” risk, a five out of five and quite rare. There would ultimately be 154 tornado, nearly 500 wind and 334 hail reports.

Storms looked to initiate ahead near the warm front, triggered by enhanced lift due to the approaching low.

I kept one eye on the radar as early evening approached and sure enough a small area of showers began to initiate in Gosper County and moved its way northeast. I jumped on the storms as they neared the Highway 30 corridor outside of Elm Creek.

The growing storm updraft, descending rain curtains and flashes of lightning were sights for sore eyes. However, it was odd to see all of this with some lingering snow in the ditches, but that is March for you.

I proceeded north on Highway 183 heading out of Elm Creek to keep up with the storm when the familiar tri-tone and robotic voice of a National Weather Service alert let me know the cell had picked up a severe thunderstorm warning due to hail and wind.

I found a spot to pull off south of Miller to observe the storm. The site wasn’t really photogenic, just a wall of grey rain and low clouds, but there were occasional cloud to ground lightning strikes that kept things interesting.

At my location I found numerous pea-sized hail stones with a smattering of half inch stones that I reported to NWS Hastings.

I was joined for a moment by an EMS worker and storm spotter out of Broken Bow who was taking the long way home and watching the storm. We agreed that we were glad to see winter on the way out, a bolt of lightning from the storm seemed to punctuate the point.

I continued north into Miller but decided to head southeast of Highway 40 away from the storm to allow for some better photos. I found a place to stop outside of Amherst once I stopped the cotton top of the thunderhead.

I let the storm move away from me as the light faded and just took time to enjoy the scene. I was thankful for the test run opportunity so early in the season.

When the calendar hits May, that’s when things get much more serious.