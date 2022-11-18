Storm Chasers Log: 2022 Season Recap

Editor’s Note: The Clipper-Herald reporter is out on vacation so please enjoy this article about his mishaps, poor choices and successes chasing clouds in 2022. Regular news returns next publication.

NEBRASKA — With the most recent cold snap I feel reasonably confident writing my 2022 storm chasing recap for the year. On the whole, the year was balanced by an early success followed by a sobering reminder about the power of Mother Nature.

I entered my fourth year chasing hoping to avenge myself from the poor 2021 season I had endured. That season had been defined by busts, letdowns and usually being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

My worst and most stinging bust to date came on May 26, 2021 when I targeted the dryline in western Kansas hoping for a once-in-a-lifetime tornado show. Instead, my target was a bust while several photogenic tornadoes dropped west of McCook, just where I had been earlier that afternoon.

To add insult to injury, a breaking news photo I had submitted for the 2021 Nebraska Press Association awards took second place to photos of the May 26 tornadoes taken by the Benkelman Post and News Chronicle (they were good photos by the way.)

So needless to say, I was hoping to shake off the 2021 season as I made preparations for 2022. My first chase would come in April and it helped to exercise some demons.

Friday, April 29 looked to be a day for widespread severe weather and I was watching the situation develop throughout the week. It featured a low pressure system ejecting out onto the Great Plains and bringing a surge of moisture north.

The question that developed was which target to pick, the triple point on the Nebraska-Kansas border, or the dryline in east central Kansas. I really wanted to avoid getting burned this time.

Despite my experience last year, something seemed different about this system and I decided to roll the dice and target the Kansas dryline once again.

As Friday morning dawned, the Storm Prediction Center gave me hope when they issued a moderate risk, a four out of five, for severe weather and a 15 percent chance for tornadoes near my target area.

I arrived in Salina, Kan., around 3 p.m. and the situation was already looking promising, a cumulus field was developing along the dryline and storm initiation seemed imminent. Around 4:45 p.m., storms started to form to my south and I worked my way east to cut them off.

By 5:30 p.m. I was north of Herington, Kan., and had eyes on the base of the storm and noticed an issue. The updraft appeared weak and I was concerned the “cap,” or temperatures just above the ground were too warm and stifling storm development, the same thing happened on May 26.

There was a new storm developing to the south and around 6 p.m. something seemed to change. The inflow to the storms began to pick up noticeably. I also saw several positively charged lightning bursts, single streaks impacting the ground which are much more powerful than cloud-to-cloud lightning, they are a good sign your storm is strengthening.

I’ve heard other chasers refer to the 6-7 p.m. time as the “witching hour,” for storms. It’s the time when atmospheric instability peaks and wind shear increases as the low level jet begins to ramp up. It was exhilarating that I could feel the change to the environment.

I decided to drop south to the approaching and strengthening storm and the decision was quickly vindicated as the National Weather Service – Topeka issued a tornado warning for the storm.

I found a road to head back east toward the storm and I noted a much stronger updraft and rain free base. As I got closer, more features under the base began to come into focus.

I had to pass through the small community of Hope, Kan., and as I exited the town I glanced over to the right and there it was: a funnel coming out of the base of the storm.

As quick as I could manage, I got the car pulled over to the side of the road and began taking as many pictures as I could. From my vantage point, I thought I was only looking at a funnel cloud and did not think it was a true tornado.

However, I later saw footage from a chaser who was much closer than I was and his video showed a ground circulation under the funnel, it was a true tornado. Not every tornadoes funnel condenses to the ground.

The National Weather Service – Topeka office would survey the tornado and ranked it as an EF-0, with peak winds at 75 mph, it only traveled 1.12 miles. By my count, this was my fourth tornado I have witnessed since I started chasing in earnest in 2018.

The fact I saw my first tornado of the season near a town called Hope struck me as ironic. Regardless, it was my first Kansas tornado and I couldn’t have been happier to document a tornado on my first chase of the year, it certainly took the self-imposed pressure off for the following chases.

The storm continued northeast with a tornado warning and I found another paved road to follow. I noted the storm was showing high precipitation characteristics, as rain was falling around the base of the storm. There were also several lightning strikes that made me keep my distance.

As I neared the I-70 corridor, I passed through the community of Abilene and found a good vantage point to stop and watch the storm. I found some quarter sized hail on the ground where the storm had passed. I got more video footage of the vigorous lightning activity within the heart of the storm.

I made the decision to call the chase and start the three hour drive home around 7 p.m., I was losing daylight due to cloud cover to the west and the fact my storm was starting to grow upscale.

Knowing when to leave the gambling table with the sky is an important skill I’ve found.

There were sobering reminders about the dangers of severe weather and chasing on Friday. The community of Andover, Kan., took a direct hit from a strong tornado and three University of Oklahoma meteorology students were killed in a car crash while chasing.

As much as I enjoy documenting severe weather, it’s important to remember the value of the here and now.

My next chase would come much, much closer to home and I found myself begging for a tornado not to form.

On Monday, June 6, the storms would literally walk right up to my front door. It was a healthy reminder of the power of Mother Nature, or perhaps more aptly, how little control we can exercise over her.

The two days leading up to June 6 were marked by severe weather events that I thought were going to impact Odessa, where I make my home. After two near misses, Mother Nature seemed to make sure the third time was the charm.

Storms began to fire in the Sandhills and were easily visible from the Platte River Valley as they began their progression southeast. It was apparent a storm with two distinct cores was going to enter into northern Dawson and Buffalo counties around 7 p.m.

By the time the storms hit the county line, I was northbound on Highway 183, heading out of Elm Creek to cut off the storm. I noted the storms were rather low topped, which told me there was not much instability.

As I kept heading north, I kept my eye out for when the storm’s base would come into view. I crested the hills and the sight was jaw dropping. A low precipitation base was highlighted by the sun over the green pastures of Buffalo County.

I found a spot to stop at the intersection of Highway 182 and 145th Road and took in the sights. The storm had an interesting structure, a western base that I was closer to and an eastern base, but they were still distinct and had not merged together.

As the cells approached the rear flank gust front began to bow out the base of the storm and I was unreasonably excited as the sight of the storm contrasted dramatically over a pasture full of wild mustard plants.

The storm continued to close in when a vehicle pulled over at my intersection; it turned out to be two other storm chasers, one from Atlanta, Ga., and a National Weather Service employee from Idaho. We chatted about the storm and conditions and I felt it was appropriate to welcome them to Nebraska.

With the rain and hail closing in I had to bail south to Elm Creek where I was trying to avoid the heaviest precipitation. The sight of the rear flank overtaking the town was stunning. What greeted me when I made my way back north was even better.

In stark contrast against the blue sky, the pure white of the backside of the storm was highlighted with Elm Creek in the foreground. To make it even better, half of a rainbow appeared in the middle of the storm.

Yet, I couldn’t entirely celebrate, I could tell my home in Odessa was getting pounded by hail and I was concerned there would be damage. My partner told me she couldn’t see even a few feet out of the windows due to deluge falling.

Then my phone shot up a notification, the storm had picked up enough mid-level rotation for a tornado warning to be issued from Odessa to Minden. It is my goal every chase season to see a tornado, but this was the one moment where I found myself begging one not to drop.

That was the emotional part of me, the rational side told me that I had not noted any overly strong rotation and this was simply a radar indicated threat. Still, it was a humbling experience to feel that kind of helplessness.

I followed the storm south until I was a few miles north of Holdrege. The eastern core of the storm picked up enough rotation and there was a second tornado warning issued. However, no tornadoes touched down Monday night in the local area.

I made my way back home, noting an overturned pivot between Elm Creek and Odessa. At home, a large limb from our tree had been knocked down. Worse, many plants in my partner’s recently planted garden were shredded by hail and she was beside herself when looking at the damage.

This chase left me with mixed feelings, on one hand I got some of my best structure shots of a storm to date. On the other, the scare of a possible tornado and the damage at home tempered my mood.

Mother Nature is unforgiving and you have to take the good and the bad in stride. In a way, that is why I enjoy studying the weather so much, you can’t reason with it, you can’t bargain with it, you can only try to understand it.

The following day, June 7, there was an enhanced risk for severe weather across much of south central Nebraska and I will admit…I got greedy.

I had taken some of my most stunning shots the day prior and hoped to go two-for-two with more shots on June 7. However, it was not to be.

I could have gone north toward Broken Bow or south toward the Nebraska-Kansas state line. I’m usually not a superstitious person, but I have lingering bad feelings about targeting storms around Broken Bow. I have been burned the past several times doing so and I had sworn off targeting the town, but I am not sure what overcame me, I headed north on June 7.

Custer County is beautiful in early June with the green pastures and rolling hills. However, being a rural county there are only a limited number of paved roads that you can navigate on. That would come back to bite me.

I left Lexington around 5:45 p.m. and as I approached and crossed into Custer County, I noted a lot of low cloud cover that was going to hamper more photogenic moments. Warning number one that I decided to push aside.

I arrived in Broken Bow and noted the storm’s base was to the west of town. I pressed farther west and finally got eyes on the base. I noted a lowered area with a fat tail cloud, but not much else due to the abundant low clouds.

I only managed to snap a few photos before the rain started falling around me. I checked the radar and saw there was an awful lot of hail in this storm. I made my way back into Broken Bow, and soon realized I had timed my escape poorly, the storm had moved faster than I anticipated and I was still stuck in stop-light traffic in town.

The core of the storm overtook Broken Bow and I subjected my car to a merciless pounding from dime sized hail, the rain was so blinding I had to pull over and wait it out. There is nothing worse than the sound of hail hitting your car; you think the windshield is going to crack at any moment.

Having been humbled by the storm, I decided discretion was the better part of valor and headed south to call the chase. However, the going was slow thanks to the hail covering the roads. I have only driven on hail a couple of times but it is a nerve wracking experience.

It feels like driving on a million marbles and your tires cannot get any traction.

In hindsight, I feel I made the right choice calling the chase to an end when I did. The same storm would go on to impact Ravenna with four inch hail that caused damage throughout the community. That would have cracked my windshield.

In all, it was not a productive chase. I had few pictures to show for it and my shot nerves only strengthened my “Go south,” mentality.

Roughly a month later, I was treated to a stunning display of storm structure that rolled right up to my front door.

July 5 was a stifling day in the local area, with temperatures up to 95 degrees and dew points in the upper 60s and low 70s. The worst of the severe weather was expected mainly in eastern South Dakota into Minnesota and Iowa, while there was a slight risk across most of Nebraska.

What was interesting for Nebraska was the outflow from South Dakota storms were rushing from north to south. Storm outflow is simply the winds flowing outward from a thunderstorm. In the low levels of the troposphere, outflow radiates from thunderstorms in the form of a wedge of rain-cooled air, which is visible as a thin rope-like cloud on weather satellite imagery or a fine line on weather radar imagery.

Around 5 p.m. the outflow boundary could clearly be seen from Lexington, denoted a thin line of clouds followed by some convective development.

By 7 p.m., the winds began to increase and switch direction locally, marking the arrival of the boundary. It helped play a part in providing forcing for storms that built up along the Nebraska-Kansas border in the evening.

By 9:30 p.m., the storm complex began to approach the Highway 30 corridor. I was minding my business at home when I double checked the radar to see what the situation was. I noted the storms moving from south to north and was approaching Odessa.

I peeked out the window to see what the southern horizon looked like and the sight made me grab my camera bag and sprint down Highway 30 to get clear of obstacles.

The sight: a well-defined shelf cloud that occupied most of the southern sky. A shelf cloud is a low, horizontal, wedge-shaped arcus cloud. A shelf cloud is attached to the base of the parent cloud, which is usually a thunderstorm.

I was in awe of the sight and couldn’t move from the side of the road; I could only take more pictures as this dramatic complex moved closer. Getting overtaken by a shelf cloud looks similar to being swallowed by a whale. Many storm chasers have taken to calling shelf cloud features, the “Whale’s Mouth” as a quick and descriptive phrase for what they are seeing.

In all, while the storm complex looked menacing, it contained few severe threats and only brought some much needed rain to the local area.

This little weather episode was a reminder of how some of the most unique weather phenomena can occur right here in the central Plains. You don’t have to go far to see it, but you might have to be willing to sprint down the side of a state highway like a madman for a good picture.

Later in July, I was treated to a very similar view of a shelf cloud approaching my home, this time from the north.

On July 16, I had well anticipated the storm’s arrival and set myself up on the pivot behind my house to get a better view over the corn. My co-worker later told me standing on a metal pivot in the face of a lightning filled storm might not have been the wisest decision.

The shelf cloud steadily approached and I found myself swallowed by the “Whale’s Mouth” once again. Even as the wind began to whip up and the rain began to fall, I had a hard time tearing myself away, it’s a tough feeling to describe.

The summer brought on a very quiet pattern and there precious few storms to chase after July.

Reflecting on my chases this year, I feel like seeing a tornado on my first go was a bit of a relief and I could be more careful selecting targets and not getting desperate toward the end of the season.

Several of the photos I took this year are among my favorite I have taken so far as a chaser. However, I have to balance that against the close call my house had on June 6 and getting caught in the hail core on June 7. Mother Nature should be afforded a healthy respect, she can be unforgiving if you slip up.

Looking ahead to next season, I am still in pursuit of a well-defined shot of a fully condensed tornado in action; we will see where that desire takes me.

All in all, I am ready to hole up for the winter and come out rearing for action in the spring of 2023.