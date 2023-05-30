Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

I wrote in my last chase log that the 2023 season in early May seemed to be more active and I was looking forward to getting back out in the Plains. Just my luck, the upper level air pattern shifted and shutdown severe weather chances for nearly two weeks.

What set up was a weather pattern known as a “Rex Block.”

The Rex block involves a strong high-pressure system parked to the north of an upper-level low-pressure system, essentially cutting off the atmospheric flow from the jet stream that typically steers weather systems from west to east across the country.

As a result of the flow being cut off, there was precious little upper level air dynamics to kick off thunderstorms across the central Plains. There were chasers last week who made an entire week of chasing storms down in New Mexico, but that is a little far out of my way.

The upper level pattern being benign isn’t always the death of chaseable weather; you just have to dig into the details near higher terrain.

When a moving air mass meets a geographical feature such as a mountain, some of the air will have no option but to rise up over it. This process is known as orographic lift. If the rising air is moist, clouds will form.

It’s a pretty typical scenario in high summer, thunderstorms form off of the front range during the early afternoon and typically become a squall line, sometimes reaching south central Nebraska during the evening or early morning.

As Memorial Day weekend approached, there had been little to see weather-wise in south central Nebraska. However, thanks to some subtle pattern shifts, thunderstorm chances began to re-enter the picture.

This activity wouldn’t be severe for the most part, but after two weeks of basically nothing to see; you take what you can get. Beggars can’t be choosers after all.

When I can’t see the big ticket items like lightning, supercells or tornadoes, I usually settle on storm structure. I look for a shelf cloud at the edge of a line of thunderstorms, and updraft base toward evening, or a downdraft core of rain and hail.

Sometimes it isn’t much but I am always looking for photos.

Memorial Day weekend look to feature several chances for showers and thunderstorms, so I kept one eye on sky during my free time.

Things started out on Thursday, May 25, when some showers rolled through Kearney while I was running an errand.

One small cell was moving just northwest of town and I pulled over in a church parking lot to snap some quick photos of a small shelf cloud on the edge of the rainy downdraft. Again, it wasn’t much but after being starved of this type of sight for two weeks, you take whatever Mother Nature tosses your way.

The next chances for some thunderstorm activity came during the afternoon of Sunday, May 28. Storms were forecast to move from south to north out of Kansas into Nebraska. I found myself on the leading edge of the activity in Elwood.

The Tail-End Charlie storm took on supercell characteristics and picked up a tornado warning during most of the evening as it moved near Norton, Kan.

I briefly considered jumping down to see this, but after five years of chasing and a few failed attempts to approach a supercell from the north, I decided to let it go and wished luck to any Kanas chasers on the scene.

Ultimately the storm produced no tornado, but the mid-level rotation was enough to warrant the warnings.

As I drove home I found myself amid the rain core of the northern most storm as it approached Lexington. Breaking out of the rain near Johnson Lake, I looked northwest and saw one of the more concentrated downdrafts of rain and hail I had seen in some time.

Activity was scattered all over south central Nebraska but I was thankful for whoever was getting some rain.

The last day of the holiday weekend was Monday, May 29: Memorial Day. There was a slight risk of severe weather out for northwestern Nebraska. Storms would fire in the Sandhills and then move through the local area during the evening as a line.

Sure enough, by peak heating in the late afternoon, I could already see storm tops in the Sandhills from my home in the Platte River Valley. I kept one eye on the radar throughout the night as the line segment formed.

By the time storms were mid-way through Dawson County I went out into the field north of my house and set up my camera to document the approach of the line of storms. The lightning in this line segment was impressive, with near constant flashes of cloud-to-cloud lightening and several bolts that reached the ground.

Photographing lightning can be elusive and I swear the best bolts only appear where your camera isn’t looking or in between long exposures.

It struck me how quiet everything was while the storm approached. However, I could tell the outflow boundary ahead of the storm was nearly at my position and I had to brace once it arrived in Odessa.

An outflow boundary, also known as a gust front, is a storm-scale or mesoscale boundary separating thunderstorm-cooled air (outflow) from the surrounding air; similar in effect to a cold front, with passage marked by a wind shift and usually a drop in temperature and a related pressure jump.

I tried for a few last lightning photos as the wind began to buffet everything and I finally had to call it quits when the rain drops began to fall. I stayed up to watch the beneficial rainfall, it’s hard to pull me away from a window when a storm is ongoing.

The activity this weekend was by no means monumental in occurrence, but I don’t always have to be on a chase hours away from home, sometimes the best thing you can do is wait and see what comes to your own backyard.