Lightning is one of those weather phenomena that should always command respect. I don’t know how well I follow my own advice when I am standing out in the open with a camera pointed at the sky but I swear the pictures and in the case of Monday, July 10, video was worth it.

The area woke up to a slight risk covering the mid-section of Nebraska and northern Kansas. Storms were expected to initiate during the early evening and congeal into a line and head down south into Kansas.

By 3 p.m., a Severe Thunderstorm Watch had been issued for most of south central Nebraska.

For my part, I had one eye on the radar and could see storms starting to form in the Sandhills and begin moving to the southeast. I decided the best thing to do was wait until the storms arrived in the local area, which wouldn’t be for another hour or two.

I fulfilled my work duties by sitting in on the Lexington school board meeting, but with one eye on the radar to keep track of the storm’s progress.

A foreboding clap of thunder seemed to mark the end of the meeting and I was out the door headed east toward Elm Creek to cut off a cell that I could view from clear air. Storms seemed to be all around as hit Highway 30, it was my kind of night.

In retrospect, I should have jogged west of Lexington because a larger core of precipitation formed and bore down on the town, leading to torrents of rain.

I had arrived at Elm Creek and drove north to get eyes on the edge of the storm; the mass wall of rain impacting Lexington was evident to the west. Aside from the edge of part of the updraft, there wasn’t much to see from my area.

I decided to head back south with the idea of getting a look at the leading edge of the precipitation that was moving out of Dawson County into Gosper and Phelps. My parents recently relocated to a home along the Platte River and my Dad had recently redone the roof, so I was praying there was no hail.

I got down to Road 747, which I have only ever known colloquially as the “River Road,” and headed east to try and get eyes on the leading edge of the storm. However, the transition into a line of convection was taking place just to the south and I ran into a wall of rain on a gravel road and decided to turn around.

That plan foiled, I checked the radar once again and could tell an area of the line of storms was beginning to bow out as the complex charged southeast of Kearney. I could also tell there was a good amount of lightning on the trailing edge.

As I took the River Road to just south of Odessa, I could note nearly continually flashes of lightning within the storm, even though conditions were still fairly light.

I came to a stop at the intersection with T Road and let my GoPro camera mounted in my car continue to roll as I stepped out. It was raining lightly but not enough to keep me from snapping photos.

The lightning continued to be nearly constant to my southeast and at times I would just point the camera in the general direction and hold down the button, shooting continuously to see if I could get any bolts appearing from the clouds.

I wasn’t sure how long I was going to stay in this position but I made the decision to stay put for the moment and my patience paid off.

Just before 9 p.m., the rays from the setting sun were beginning to creep around the edge of the storm off to my west and were casting their glow on the clouds to my east, creating a partial rainbow and giving far better contrast to cloud features than earlier.

I was glad the road was nearly deserted because I spent some time trying to line up shots with more interesting composition by placing the camera directly on the highway.

I turned around and was treated to possibly the best show of the night. The western convection had progressed enough so that the sun was no longer hidden and the rays were illuminating the rain curtains still in the air, firing them with a vibrant orange color.

All the while, the nearly continuous lightning was becoming even easier to see as the light faded. After I had my fill of the sunset shots, I turned my attention fully to the south.

On a small scale, all lightning is essentially the same — a channel of ionized air carrying electrical current between two differing areas of charge.

The polarity of a lightning channel end can affect the way it propagates and branches in space and time, but in the end, it’s all an electrostatic discharge — a ‘spark’ in its fundamental sense.

The little ‘static’ sparks between your finger and a doorknob are, technically speaking, the same basic process at work, just on a smaller scale.

I have heard a storm chaser describe the dangers of the different types of lightning: One will likely kill you and the other will kill you.

The one that will likely kill you is negative lightning strikes, which originate from the lower-level clouds in a thunderstorm. Negative bolts often strike directly under the thunderstorm where the ground is positively charged.

Negative bolts consist of multiple return strokes, the viewer will see the channel flash multiple times in rapid succession.

The type that will kill you is positive lightning strikes, which are luckily rare and make up less than five percent of all lightning strikes. I have only seen this type under strong supercells and did not see any on July 10.

Positive bolts usually consist of only one return stroke, which is typically very bright and intense relative to other lightning activity in a storm. If see a positive lightning strike, it’s hard to miss.

I saw an abundance of cloud-to-cloud lightning, the most common type of discharge. It is inside a single storm cloud where both ends of the bidirectional leader stay entirely in the storm cloud.

Intra-cloud lightning is sometimes called sheet lightning because it lights up the sky with a ‘sheet’ of light. All or parts of the actual channel may be obscured inside the cloud, and may or may not be visible to an observer on the ground.

What was most impressive was to watch a negative cloud-to-ground strike occur and cause multiple cloud-to-cloud bolts to extend outward, with branching leaders searching for the most conductive path through the air.

Finally, as darkness fully closed in, I decided it was time to stop having fun with the lightning and head for home.

I have seen some active lightning storms prior to July 10, but this was the first night I was in a position to just sit and watch, rather than having to try and maneuver to keep up with the storm.

Given all of this, I should remind people the National Weather Service’s official guidance is to go inside when you even hear thunder. Lightning can strike several miles away from the parent thunderstorm.

We all elect to take our own risks when documenting severe weather.

Just do me a favor and make sure my camera’s memory card survived if I happen to turn into an inadvertent lightning rod.