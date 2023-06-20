Another June day in Nebraska, another afternoon of isolated and scattered thunderstorms…enough fodder for a local chaser who is tired of seeing the Southern Plains hog all the good storms.

Central Nebraska woke up to a marginal risk for severe weather on Friday, June 16. A marginal risk, denoted as green on the Storm Prediction Center’s maps, is one out of five on the level.

This usually means that isolated severe weather is a risk, and is usually the type of weather the area sees throughout the spring and summer months.

Just before 3 p.m., the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), noted that robust surface heating had resulted in temperatures around 80 degrees and that storm initiation was expected along a boundary layer draped across the area.

There was weak vertical wind shear and low level lapse rates were “mediocre” per the SPC.

“As such, a couple of severe gusts may occur sometime this afternoon within the stronger storm cores, especially if any multicellular complexes can materialize,” per an SPC mesoscale discussion.

I was just leaving Kearney around 3 p.m. when I noticed cumulus clouds building in close vicinity to the west. In fact, they were building right over my home in Odessa. On the radar I could tell the rain was already starting to fall.

Leaving Kearney, I could see the shafts of rain ahead of me on Highway 30. I drove right into it, with the window down and the radio blaring, just enjoying the chaos of the moment. As I arrived at home I could tell an area of concentrated downdraft was on the cusp of town might offer some good photos.

Every thunderstorm has a downdraft, where the precipitation — rain and hail — falls from the storm. These downdrafts, originating at high levels, contain cold, dense air that spreads out at the ground as a cold air wedge.

Depending on the storm, lighting conditions and other factors, sometimes the downdraft is quite visible. Sometimes it looks like a wispy rain curtain, other times it is much more robust.

It was the latter I was looking at when I grabbed my camera and bounded out into the field behind my house. The area directly north of town was nothing but a gray wall of rain, the contrast between clear air to the west and the downdraft to the north was not easily missed.

I could see the concentrated area of rain just to the north moving into the river valley. I could also hear it, which gave me the image of standing next to a turbulent waterfall. The visual also seemed to match the metaphor.

The only issue was, I was so close to the storm that I was having a hard time capturing it, even with my wide angle lens, and the storm was moving closer. The image on radar showed concentrated reds and even pink, marking heavy rainfall and likely some hail.

I was attempting to take several photos to put together in a panoramic when my ears alerted me to something. It sounded as if rain was falling more heavily than it hand by on the soybeans in the field and my head shot up to confirm it.

As though the storm had just issued a giant breath I saw a ripple through the crops. I bounded back to shelter, thinking I was just about to be drenched. Indeed, there was a brief wave of rain, but it didn’t last long. I decided to venture back out into the field.

I was just finishing up a set of photos for another panorama when I heard something clang against the pivot behind me. Hail.

This time I retreated all the way back to my porch, I checked the radar and it showed the pink area of heaviest precipitation had grown.

There were several times last year when it seemed Odessa was on the verge of getting cored by a storm but the storm would weaken or split. But there was no getting out of it this time. With a great rush the wind from the downdraft blew through the town.

The hail turned out to be pea sized and brief, but the rain was intense. I was told later that a doorbell camera in town alerted the homeowner as though someone was approaching but it was just the torrent of rain.

I let the worst of the rain pass but I wasn’t satisfied with just the photos I had taken. I planned to head west and give the storm some space so I could capture more in my lens. The rain was still falling when I left.

I found it ironic because I had seen someone pullover to the side of Highway 30 with their hazard lights on in the worst of the precipitation and here I was going out in it by choice.

I jogged west and pulled over to see the storm. The downdraft area was still dominating the scene, so I decided to head into Elm Creek and get on the overpass to give me a better vantage.

It was a little after 4 p.m. when I got into position and was treated to a sight. The most concentrated area of rain was directly east, while the base of an updraft and a smaller downdraft was to the northeast. The dark blues and grays contrasted against the sky with a rust colored hue.

On radar, I could tell the storms across the area were taking on multi-cell characteristics and expanding in coverage. The smaller downdraft I could see in Elm Creek was the most westward part of the complex.

I held my position on the overpass for around 15 minutes and watched how the storms evolved. I got a mix of waves and bemused looks from drivers during that time. I am sure I look a little strange when I am on the side of the road, but the pictures are worth the strange glances.

With the worst of the storm complex shifting further east, I had to return home. I was treated to an interesting sight on Highway 30, the line from dry air and rain was clearly marked on the roadway.

As I try to get better at forecasting, I have tremendous respect for the real meteorologists who have to come up with a weather outlook daily.

I am sure they have to endure their fair share of hacky, “I wish I could be wrong at my job and still get paid jokes.” That fine line of the highway was a good reminder of just how finicky the weather can be.

I had to take a break from chasing to get photos of the Lexington Class of 1983 who had gathered for Alumni weekend. I was able to keep tabs on the weather on my way to Lexington, it was interesting how warm it still was the further west I traveled.

While waiting for more 83’ classmates to show up, I was able to grab some photos of the billowing updraft of a storm near Pleasanton. A windmill on the farm provided the perfect foreground.

As I headed back home, the pop up storms didn’t stop, with one forming behind me near Lexington and another growing to the north near the Sumner area.

These types of days are common throughout the summer, beside the opportunities for much needed precipitation, they offer a good storm spotting and photography chances.

The weather doesn’t need to be severe or cause damage to be awe inspiring. Being on the edge of a waterfall emanating from the sky can be enough to leave its own mark.