Storm chasing is not a game of halves and hedging your bets rarely pays off. Combine that with doubt in the set up and you have the type of chase I did on Thursday, May 11.

A low pressure system was ejecting out of southern Colorado into Kansas and there were two distinct targets to choose from.

The first was central Oklahoma where a 10 percent hatched tornado risk existed. I contemplated this area but a seven hour drive just to get to the target wasn’t appealing on a work night. Due to forecast models I also felt the storms might be high precipitation in nature and any tornadoes would be buried in rain.

Interestingly enough, early morning convection in Oklahoma helped to scour out enough moisture to keep the storms from growing into HP cells and enough remained to produce several tornadic supercells near dark.

The other play was right under the ejecting low in western Kansas.

This was the cold core set up, with the cold winds of the low pressure system above warm moist air, it creates an unstable environment. Instability in the lowest levels of the atmosphere, what tornadoes thrive on, was also set to be high.

However, I have limited experience with cold core set ups and the storm development and mode was to be complicated. Models showed an initial wave of rain, followed by some discrete storm development behind it.

I left Lexington around 12:30 p.m. with some trepidation about the set up. Due to the counterclockwise wind rotation around the low, the storms in Kansas were moving southeast to northwest, backwards to what I am used to in the warm sector.

Various tornado warnings were also popping up in the rain shield as areas took on rotation, but were buried in rain. I wasn’t sure I would be able to see anything unless I got close to a storm which would be displaying motion I wasn’t used to.

Maybe I was just making excuses, my enthusiasm about the set up wasn’t high and it was affecting how I felt. I had wanted to target Oakley, Kan., but I began running into storms near Selden, Kan. and decided to see if they would take on rotation as they traveled further northwest.

None of the storms carried a severe warning, but the rain was heavy enough, visibility to a couple hundred feet when I got clipped by the precipitation core of one thunderstorm.

I decided to follow the cell I had jumped on to south of Oberlin, Kan. but it was clear nothing special was going to happen with it, given its structure and I let it go.

Luckily, there was another storm right behind it and I had a great vantage point on a hill south of Oberlin. The storm was low-topped and I could see everything from the blue sky, fluffy white cloud tops and the black and gray of a small shelf cloud at the base. Everything stood in great contrast for photos.

I let this storm close in on me until the precipitation core was only a short ways away. I headed north through Oberlin and by this point my enthusiasm had truly waned. I made the call to head home: I should have been more patient.

The models had been right, there was secondary development behind the first line of storms and these cells were able to tap into the high amount of instability in the lowest levels of the atmosphere. Any and all parts of these storms seemed to take on rotation.

Chasers reported seeing up to eight different tornadoes from the cells near Goodland, Kan. I got to watch the tornado warnings keep popping up on radar like they were weeds in a garden.

To say that I was frustrated with myself and my decision making is an understatement.

Still, I got some decent shots of the Oberlin thunderstorm approaching my position and I keep working to create videos from the footage I take during a chase. It was good practice if nothing else.

Storm chasing is one of those pursuits where it is all or nothing. Rarely have I attempted to hedge my bets and have things work out in my favor.

You essentially have to “all in,'' at the proverbial poker table with Mother Nature, sometimes it pays off big time; other times you are hopelessly out of position. It comes with the territory and you attempt to live and learn.

I told myself afterward that if I wasn’t keen on the set up and wasn’t fully going to commit, I shouldn’t have bothered going out at all.

I have been teased before for taking an “all or nothing” approach to certain aspects of my life. I have a feeling when I try to depart from that, my chasing suffers one way or another.

To add insult to injury, the next day Friday, May 12, saw multiple tornadoes drop in north central Nebraska. Over 50 tornado warnings were issued across the northern parts of the state, seven tornadoes touched down in the NWS Omaha area.

I had prior obligations to attend to and couldn’t go out. It hurts to sit on the sidelines and watch the pictures and reports flow in from social media.

The upshot is that 2023 seems to be a much more active year for severe weather, I’m just hoping Mother Nature doesn’t pull the rug out from under me and quiet the pattern down for the rest of the month.