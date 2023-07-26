The famous photographer Ansel Adams once said, “Bad weather makes for good photography,” and as a weather enthusiast, I couldn’t agree more. During the evening of July 22, I was treated to a backyard show of some of the more vibrant colors I have seen this season.

The area woke up on the extreme northern edge of a slight risk for severe weather, while the rest was in a marginal risk.

The common summertime northwest flow pattern has been well in place, storms were expected to fire to the northwest and proceed to the southeast.

Around 2 p.m., the Storm Prediction Center noted an area over southern Nebraska and northern and central Kansas that seemed primed for storms. “This is evident in the development of a few disorganized cells along with cumulus deepening on satellite,” the SPC noted.

At 3 p.m. a Severe Thunderstorm Watch had been issued for the possibility of large hail and damaging wind gusts.

I was returning from Lincoln with my partner, Emaly, after a work trip she was on and I am sure garnered a few bemused looks as I switch between checking the radar and craning my neck to get a better look at the storm tops.

Scattered convection was developing in front of us, but radar showed the show was really starting to get going near Buffalo County.

By the time we hit the Buffalo line, it was evident we were going have to drive through some heavier rain.

It started suddenly, like most downpours do and soon visibility was greatly reduced and the water being kicked up by the nearby semis was making it even harder to see.

The first round of hail hit our car with a thud. Emaly is very particular about her vehicle and growled under her breath, “…if this messes up my car.” I had to chuckle because I have driven through hail on purpose once or twice.

What didn’t make me laugh was seeing people pulled over under the Kearney overpass trying to protect their car from the hail, which wasn’t that large.

I can’t tell people how dangerous this. You might be trying to avoid an insurance claim, but it is creating a potential for a pile up, especially as drivers lose visibility in the rain and hail.

I witnessed something similar happen in 2022 on I-70 in Kansas; drivers were crowding under an overpass and were bunched up onto the roadway in a manner that traffic had to move over to avoid a collision.

What I didn’t realize was how close our property came to being hit hard, there was reports two miles southeast of Odessa that hail started off nickel sized before transitioning to golf ball sized, the maximum size found was 2.5 inches.

There were other reports of 1.5 to 1.0 inch hail south of Elm Creek and Kearney respectively.

It wasn’t until later in the evening that I would have an opportunity for some better photographs.

A line of storms had redeveloped to the northwest as the sun began to set and this usually presents an opportunity for some good contrast.

The color of a cloud depends primarily upon the color of the light it receives.

Each color in the visible spectrum represents electromagnetic waves of differing lengths. As the wavelength increases, the colors change from violet to indigo to blue, green, yellow, orange, red, and deep red.

As a light wave's length increases, its energy decreases. This means the light waves that make up violet, indigo, and blue have higher energy levels than the yellow, orange, and red.

As clouds thicken, sunlight passing through them will diminish or be blocked, giving the cloud a gray color. If there is no direct sunlight striking the cloud, it may even reflect the color of the sky and appear bluish.

Combine the blueish hue of clouds with the orange of the sun’s light at sunset and you have complimentary colors that create the strongest visual impact.

I had stepped out earlier and taken some shots of the approaching line of storms, but by 9 p.m. the color contrast show had started.

I waded out into the soybean field near my house and took the whole scene in, the wind from the outflow was rippling across the crops and a few drops of rain were finding their way to the ground.

There was some sporadic lightning and I was one instant from pressing the shutter button when an arc of blue light leapt across my view.

I was a split second away from turning a good photo into a great one, but rather than be angry I just had to laugh. Mother Nature always has a way of humbling you.

I held out in the field as long as I could before the rain really started to set in. In fact I could hear it hitting the crops at the edge of the field before it overtook my position.

This time of summer can offer near daily opportunities for showers or storms and as Adams said: Bad Weather = Good Photography.