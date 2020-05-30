LEXINGTON — For a little over four decades, if someone called or stopped in at the Lexington Clipper-Herald’s office, the first face or voice they would see or hear would be that of Carol Meyer. Now after two separate stints at the newspaper office, Meyer will be retiring at the end of May.
Meyer got her start at the Clipper-Herald office in November 1965 when the paper was hiring for a receptionist. She sent a letter in stating her interest and was hired by publisher Lloyd Kain. She had no experience in journalism at the time, but jumped right into the business when she started.
During this time Meyer answered the phone, proof read, set type for news and ads, designed and pasted up ads, built pages, wrote weddings and obituaries, even writing some news herself.
Another of Meyer’s responsibilities was calling for, “locals,” short bits of personal info which would help fill in the spaces in the paper. Meyer said she was responsible for calling the L-Z last names in the community.
When she first started, the newspaper was built using a linotype machine and was printed in the Clipper-Herald’s own office.
Proof reading of copy was just as important then, as it is now. Meyer said she was taught to read the copy to see if there were any errors, and then read it again to see if the article itself made sense.
Back in the 60s, after this proof reading, the page would be created physically and then go to the editor who had the final call. After this the page was printed onto metal and then went to the press for printing.
When the paper was printed in the Clipper-Herald’s office, on press day, Meyer along with other employees would fill up the mail bags.
In 1970, Meyer said the press made a horrible noise and broke down. Parts couldn’t be found for it so after this, the paper started to go more electronic.
After this the type setting was computerized, ads and news stories were still copied and pasted onto a page. A photograph of the page was then taken in the dark room and burned into metal. At the time the plates were shipped by car to North Platte for printing.
In 1988, Meyer took an ad about a sandwich shop for sale in the Plum Creek Mall. She ended up purchasing the business herself.
Of the change in career, Meyer said she wanted to own her own business and try something new, but said she did miss the newspaper business.
Meyer operated Park Place Sandwich Shoppe until 1994, afterward she went to work as a delicatessen at Sav-A-Lot Foods until June, 2000.
Starting on June 19, 2000, Meyer returned to the Clipper-Herald to work as a receptionist. About coming back, Meyer said she wanted to get back into the newspaper business, it also helped she could get off her feet.
For the past 20 years, Meyer has been the first face many see when the visit the Clipper-Herald office, or call. She has continued to take ads and subscriptions from new and existing customers. She also has been the primary copy proof reader.
Of the newspaper business, Meyer said while some things like technology have really changed, the desire of the readership has not. She said people still desire the local news of their community and want to hear it from a local source.
After her retirement, Meyer said she plans to take it easy and will enjoy having the time to visit her children and grandchildren more often.
“Carol was a great asset to the Clipper-Herald and I personally learned a lot from her through the years,” said General Manager Heather Heinemann, “Customer service was at the top of her list of priorities and she did this very well. She was a dedicated team member that we could always count on, she will definitely be missed.”
