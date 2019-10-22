Still at the top of his game

GOTHENBURG — The competitors no longer make a living at it, but hand cornhusking brings out those who love participating in the old tradition.
On Saturday, the 2019 Nebraska State Hand Cornhusking Competition began the weekend at the Hecox Farms south of Gothenburg. More than 50 competitors worked their way down the rows of corn and tossing the cobs into a wagon that moved with them.
Roland Lauer, 92, who has been a Nebraska and National Cornhusking champion multiple times, moved rapidly from stalk to stalk ripping the husks off without much difficulty.
“I was third nationally in 2018 and I took first in the state,” Lauer said. “When they first started the competition years ago in Gothenburg, my boys signed me up and I didn’t even know about it — I guess I did too much bragging.”
Lauer said he has so much fun meeting people and just enjoys the picking.
“He really does enjoy this,” said his wife Norma. “When it gets to be fall and he drives by a corn field, he says,’ I got the itch, I gotta go pick corn again.’”
Norma said Roland started picking corn right out of the eighth grade.
“He didn’t get to go to high school,” she said.
“Corn picking has always been kind of my football because I didn’t get to play football,” Roland said.
Roland and Norma have been married 16 years, but they say they are still “newlyweds.”
“We’re still on our honeymoon,” Norma said. “We’ve been married for 16 years because our spouses passed away about 20 years ago.”
Roland grew up in Gothenburg on the family farm and his sons and grandsons have taken over the operation.
Helen Cool is the event chair for the competition.
“We have a committee that puts on this entire event,” Cool said. “The National has not been in Nebraska for about 7 years because they rotate it between states.”
For Saturday’s competition, pickers come from all across the state and for the national event taking place today, there are competitors from other states as well.
“We have competitors from 9 states that are part of the Cornhusking Association and some from four other states that don’t have a state sanctioned event so they compete here,” Cool said. “The event has equipment demonstrations and there are horse teams rolling through, as well as about 35 vendors.”
Cool said the event takes folks back to the roots of harvesting corn.
“Some of older pickers remember picking this way or their parents picking this way,” Cool said. “We have some new equipment on display so seeing the contrast between the horse teams and the antique equipment is interesting.”
She said the event is a family affair.
“There’s a team that just went out that has several generations picking together,” Cool said.
There are more than 130 people picking in the national competition today and there are some that take it pretty seriously.
“There are some folks that are very competitive, but it runs the gamut,” Cool said. “You have some folks who have been practicing for a couple of weeks and you have others who say, ‘I’ll just try it,’ and it’s their first time doing it.”
The top pickers have some very technical moves as they husk the corn.
“The folks who are really good, there’s a really precise techniques,” Cool said. “Some people choose to husk with a hook, some people do it barehanded and some people do it with gloves.”
Although harvestin by hand is not done anymore, the event still draws a lot of pickers.
“Nobody does this for a living anymore,” Cool said. “This is for fun and just an exhibition of our agricultural legacy and a piece of living history. Being a part of that is really exciting for people.”
The events this morning begin at 7 a.m. with a breakfast at the Hecox Farms, one mile south of Interstate 80 exit 211 to Road 764, then west for 2.5 miles. The Community Church Service begins at 8 a.m. followed by the National Competition beginning at 9:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.