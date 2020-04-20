At approximately 11:00 a.m., deputies with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle and were able to take Tanner Leichleiter into custody and safely recover Marco and Isaac De La Garza. The two boys will be reunited with their parents. Leichleiter is being held in the Sedgwick County Jail.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
COVID-19 cases discovered in Lexington
-
Dawson County records 124 COVID-19 cases, third most in the state
-
Update: Dawson County now recording 24 COVID-19 cases
-
Dawson County Courthouse to close to public, courts are still open
-
Kyle Hoehner retiring as Lexington High School’s principal, reflects on his years in education
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.