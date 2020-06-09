CUSTER COUNTY — Three confirmed tornadoes touched down in the fields and pastures of Custer County during the evening of Monday, June 8. Reports of other tornadoes are being investigated.
National Weather Service North Platte meteorologist Shawn Jacobs said several separate supercell thunderstorms developed in Lincoln County during the early evening hours of June 8.
These cells quickly began to show mid-level rotation, prompting NWS North Platte to issue tornado warnings for two separate storms.
NWS North Platte was looking into a report of a brief tornado north of Brady.
The supercell storms were cyclical in nature and reorganized their low level rotation several times as they moved into Custer County. Jacobs said there were three confirmed reports of tornadoes touching down in the county, spawned by the two separate storms.
Jacobs said NWS North Platte is not conducting a damage survey on the tracks of these tornadoes as they were short lived, the longest one only lasted two minutes, and the fact the tornadoes touched down in mostly open country.
NWS North Platte has been in contact with local emergency management, who confirmed the lack of damage.
Jacobs also said they received a good deal of corroborating reports and photos from storm chasers and weather spotters.
The tornadoes weren’t the only severe weather threat to impact north central Nebraska during the evening. There were flooding incidents due to the heavy rain fall near Arnold, Anselmo and Merna, Jacobs said. In some places there was a foot of water over the roadways.
The supercells also produced large hail, said Jacobs, parts of Lincoln County reported tennis ball sized hail. Further north, the community of Atkinson may have seen the largest hail of the evening, with stones coming in at softball size.
Later during the night, more storms emerged from the Nebraska Panhandle. Golf ball sized hail driven by straight line winds caused damage in the Garden County community of Lisco.
Overall, Jacobs said it was an active night with multiple hazards present.
