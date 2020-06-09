Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SEVERAL HOURS OF SUSTAINED NORTH WINDS 35 TO 45 MPH WITH DAMAGING GUSTS AS HIGH AS 55 TO 65 MPH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...IN KANSAS, PHILLIPS AND ROOKS COUNTIES. IN NEBRASKA, VALLEY, SHERMAN, DAWSON, BUFFALO, GOSPER, PHELPS, FURNAS AND HARLAN COUNTIES. * WHEN...THROUGH 1 AM WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES ON WEST-EAST ORIENTED ROADS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...ISOLATED 70 MPH GUSTS ARE POSSIBLE DURING THE WORST OF THE WINDS LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES AND AVOID WINDOWS WHEN INSIDE. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. &&