LEXINGTON — Temperatures are likely to reach the 100s on Saturday, July 18, peaking during the late afternoon.
A developing ridge of high pressure is set to bring hot temperatures to the area on Friday with the peak temperatures coming Saturday afternoon across Nebraska
The forecast indicates scorching temperatures and the seasonably high humidity. The result will be heat indices likely reaching 105 degrees, which will trigger a Heat Advisory from the National Weather Service, according to a forecast discussion.
The NWS Hastings says the apparent temperature at 4 p.m. on Saturday in Lexington could be 101 degrees, with elevated dewpoints making it feel even hotter.
Eastern portions of the state could see even higher actual temperatures, with Grand Island around 103 and Lincoln and Omaha around 107.
Unfortunately, the wind will not provide much relief, which will be southerly, only reaching 5-10 mph.
Those who work outside or at danger of heat exhaustion or stroke should exercise caution on Saturday and know the warning signs of those conditions.
“When the body heats too rapidly to cool itself properly, or when too much fluid or salt is lost through dehydration or sweating, body temperature rises and you or someone you care about may experience a heat-related illness,” according to the NWS website.
“It is important to know the symptoms of excessive heat exposure and the appropriate responses. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides a list of warning signs and symptoms of heat illness, and recommended first aid steps,” according to the website.
