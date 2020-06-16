NORTH PLATTE — Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Investigators have arrested a Colorado man following an investigation into electronic enticement of a child.
On Monday, investigators arrested Tyler Norton, 26, of Evans, Colorado after he arranged a meeting for sexual activity with what he believed was a 15-year-old girl. Norton had been actually been communicating with an undercover NSP investigator.
When Norton arrived for the arranged meeting Monday at a gas station in North Platte, he was arrested for enticement by electronic communications. He was lodged in Lincoln County Jail.
