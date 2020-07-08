The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers to help in the community.
Shelter Help Needed: The coronavirus pandemic has made it challenging to deploy trained disaster volunteers from other parts of the country should an emergency occur. In light of this, the Red Cross is asking local residents to be ready to help their community. There is a special need for volunteers to support sheltering efforts. Because of COVID-19, the Red Cross is placing those needing a safe place to stay in emergency hotel lodging when possible. If hotel stays aren’t possible, then the Red Cross will open traditional shelters. To help keep people safe, we have put in place additional precautions and developed special training for our workforce. Volunteers are needed to help staff shelter reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information collection and other vital tasks to help those we serve. Those interested in helping our community should a disaster occur should visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.
Blood Screeners Needed: The Red Cross has an urgent need for volunteers to serve as Blood Donor Screeners and Facility Screeners. In these positions, volunteers welcome blood donors and other visitors to blood drives or Red Cross facilities and screen their temperatures to ensure a healthy environment is maintained for our donors, staff and volunteers. There is minimal training involved and precautions on are in place to keep volunteers safe while serving in this role. To find an opportunity in your area, visit Volunteer Connection and select a location on the map to view and sign up for shifts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.