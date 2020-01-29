BEAVER CITY — An Oxford man has been arraigned on five different charges includes sexual assault of a child, child abuse and sex trafficking.
William J. Quinn, 55, made his first appearance in Furnas County Court Wednesday, Jan. 29, according to a Furnas County press release.
Court documents concerning Quinn’s arrest have been sealed by the court.
Quinn was arraigned on five charges; first degree sexual assault of a child, a Class 1B felony, first degree sexual assault, a Class 2 felony, child abuse, a Class 3 felony, debauching a minor, a Class 1 misdemeanor and sex trafficking of a minor, a Class 1B felony, according to a Furnas County Sheriff’s press release.
Quinn continues to be held without bond. Quinn is scheduled to appear again in Furnas County Court on February 7, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.