Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 060, 072 AND 082... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 060, 072 AND 082... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HASTINGS HAS ISSUED A FIRE WEATHER WATCH, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING. A RED FLAG WARNING ALSO REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM THIS EVENING. * AFFECTED AREA...IN NEBRASKA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 060 DAWSON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 072 GOSPER AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 082 FURNAS. * WINDS...NORTHWEST 20 TO 30 MPH WITH WIDESPREAD GUSTS AROUND 45 MPH THIS AFTERNOON. ON WEDNESDAY, WINDS WILL BE 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS TO AROUND 30 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 20 PERCENT BOTH THIS AFTERNOON AND TOMORROW AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL BE DIFFICULT TO CONTROL. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. USE EXTREME CAUTION IF ENGAGING IN ACTIVITIES THAT COULD START A FIRE. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...ISOLATED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE ALSO EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON. THIS MAY LEAD TO ERRATIC WINDS AND LOCALLY HIGHER GUSTS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE FORECAST TO OCCUR. LISTEN FOR LATER FORECASTS AND POSSIBLE RED FLAG WARNINGS. &&