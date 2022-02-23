 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Wrestling Championships wrap up Saturday, winners crowned

  • Updated
  • 0

Team Scores – Class B

Cozad – 12th – 50

Lexington – 35th – 11

Team Scores – Class D

S-E-M – 43rd – 13

Overton – 51st – 6

Hi-Line – 53rd – 4

Boys Finals

170 – Class B

1st Place Match

Isaac White (Cozad) 37-0, Jr. over Torrance Keehn (Beatrice) 28-5, Sr. (Dec 1-0)

195 – Class B

3rd Place Match

Wyatt Fanning (Waverly) 35-6, Sr. over Eli Boryca (Cozad) 29-8, Jr. (Dec 6-1)

Girls Finals

107

3rd Place Match

Lacy Lemburg (Lake-view Girls) 25-2, Fr. over Fransisca Walsh (Lexington Girls) 27-4, Jr. (Dec 7-2)

Boys Friday Session 3 & 4 Round 1 – Class B

106

Cons. Round 1 - Daylen Naylor (Lexington) 32-11 won by decision over Karsten Hohm (Aurora) 23-18 (Dec 8-1)

Cons. Round 1 - Brandon Wilson (Concordia/DC West) 32-11 won by decision over Aaron Wilson (Cozad) 23-13 (Dec 7-2)

126

Cons. Round 1 - Cesar Cano (Lexington) 15-14 won by major decision over Logan Stephens (Ogallala) 42-15 (MD 10-2)

132

Cons. Round 1 - Jackson Konrad (Lexington) 36-15 won by decision over Jamison Evert (West Point-Beemer) 33-10 (Dec 8-3)

145

Cons. Round 1 - Dreu White (Cozad) 35-10 won by fall over Ty Beetison (Ashland-Greenwood) 31-14 (Fall 1:42)

160

Cons. Round 1 - Brock Malcom (Cozad) 34-13 won by decision over Dalton Rhoten (Bennington) 31-12 (Dec 9-4)

Boys Friday Session 3 & 4 Round 2 – Class B

106

Cons. Round 2 - Drew Weddle (Nebraska City) 30-9 won by decision over Daylen Naylor (Lexington) 32-11 (Dec 5-2)

120

Cons. Round 2 - Daven Naylor (Lexington) 36-11 won by major decision over Joey Canseco (Scottsbluff) 36-17 (MD 9-1)

126

Cons. Round 2 - Cesar Cano (Lexington) 15-14 won by decision over Trev Greve (Waverly) 31-17 (Dec 10-6)

132

Cons. Round 2 - Brock Bolling (Pierce) 41-5 won by decision over Jackson Konrad (Lexington) 36-15 (Dec 6-0)

145

Cons. Round 2 - Drew Moser (Waverly) 46-6 won by decision over Dreu White (Cozad) 35-10 (Dec 5-3)

152

Cons. Round 2 - Hayden Russman (Cozad) 39-5 won by decision over Canyon Hosick (McCook) 16-8 (Dec 7-4)

160

Cons. Round 2 - Benidetto Aburumuh (Skutt Catholic) 10-5 won by decision over Brock Malcom (Cozad) 34-13 (Dec 6-5)

Boys Friday Session 5 – Class B

120

Cons. Round 3 - Tucker Adams (Hastings) 34-17 won in sudden victory - 1 over Daven Naylor (Lexington) 36-11 (SV-1 6-1)

126

Cons. Round 3 - Bryce Karlin (Beatrice) 39-8 won by fall over Cesar Cano (Lexington) 15-14 (Fall 1:57)

152

Cons. Round 3 - Cameron Zink (Ogallala) 52-7 won by medical forfeit over Hayden Russman (Cozad) 39-5 (M. For.)

170

Semifinal - Isaac White (Cozad) 37-0 won by decision over Cooper Spaulding (Norris) 42-4 (Dec 4-2)

195

Semifinal - Luke MacDonald (Bennington) 52-3 won by fall over Eli Boryca (Cozad) 29-8 (Fall 5:57)

Boys Saturday Session 6 – Class B

195

Cons. Semi - Eli Boryca (Cozad) 29-8 won by fall over Oaklyn Smith (Hastings) 31-13 (Fall 4:23)

Boys Friday Session 3 & 4 Round 1 – Class D

106

Cons. Round 1 - Nathaniel Barker (Bayard) 21-14 won by fall over Clayton Scoville (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 6-23 (Fall 1:28)

138

Cons. Round 1 - Reece Jones (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 28-18 won by fall over Adam Corbett (Cambridge) 30-25 (Fall 2:56)

152

Cons. Round 1 - Maddox Jones (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 30-19 won by fall over Tylor Kment (Stanton) 35-13 (Fall 1:43)

170

Cons. Round 1 - Dylan Pooschke (Overton) 27-22 won by fall over Wyatt Ervin (Cambridge) 24-23 (Fall 0:32)

Cons. Round 1 - Jadeyn Kohl (Hi-Line) 24-15 won by decision over Samuel King (Ravenna) 21-24 (Dec 5-4)

285

Cons. Round 1 - Syrus Snow (Hi-Line) 28-11 won by fall over Brendon Hall (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 23-19 (Fall 0:25)

Boys Friday Session 3 & 4 Round 2 – Class D

113

Cons. Round 2 - Korbin Carlson (Winside) 29-12 won by decision over Clark Padrnos (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 28-13 (Dec 8-5)

138

Cons. Round 2 - Cinch Kiger (Overton) 29-7 won by decision over Maddox Magwire (Winside) 38-13 (Dec 6-0)

Cons. Round 2 - Kyle Oakley (Central Valley) 25-8 won by major decision over Reece Jones (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 28-18 (MD 12-1)

152

Cons. Round 2 - Maddox Jones (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 30-19 won by medical forfeit over Archer Grint (Twin Loup) 34-11 (M. For.)

170

Cons. Round 2 - Kolyn Gaston (Hitchcock County) 40-11 won by fall over Dylan Pooschke (Overton) 27-22 (Fall 2:47)

Cons. Round 2 - Conner Bryner (Wauneta-Palisade) 38-16 won by fall over Jadeyn Kohl (Hi-Line) 24-15 (Fall 2:35)

285

Cons. Round 2 - JySeann Pugh (Pleasanton) 40-14 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Syrus Snow (Hi-Line) 28-11 (UTB 6-3)

Boys Friday Session 5 – Class D

138

Cons. Round 3 - Kyle Oakley (Central Valley) 25-8 won by decision over Cinch Kiger (Overton) 29-7 (Dec 6-0)

152

Cons. Round 3 - Justin Knoll (Shelby-Rising City) 26-11 won by decision over Maddox Jones (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 30-19 (Dec 6-2)

Girls Friday Session 4 Round 1

126

Champ. Round 1 - Patricia Arroyo (Red Cloud/Blue Hill Girls) 21-4 won by major decision over Karen Santoyo (Lexington Girls) 19-16 (MD 9-1)

138

Champ. Round 1 - Isabelle Skrdla (Pierce Girls) 18-14 won by fall over Andrea Melendez (Lexington Girls) 14-14 (Fall 1:17)

145

Champ. Round 1 - Emma Stice (Papio-LV Girls) 33-4 won by fall over Sara Anaya (Lexington Girls) 16-15 (Fall 3:15)

152

Champ. Round 1 - Daysha Jones (Louisville Girls) 29-10 won by fall over Elsa Garcia (Lexington Girls) 16-14 (Fall 5:49)

Girls Friday Session 4 Round 2

107

Quarterfinal - Fransisca Walsh (Lexington Girls) 27-4 won by fall over Taylee Williamson (Chadron Girls) 32-4 (Fall 1:54)

126

Quarterfinal - Emory Trofholz (Conestoga Girls) 29-11 won by fall over Sydnie Brown (Overton Girls) 21-7 (Fall 4:44)

Girls Friday Session 5

107

Semifinal - Raelyn Wilson (Weeping Water Girls) 39-5 won by fall over Fransisca Walsh (Lexington Girls) 27-4 (Fall 1:38)

126

Cons. Round 1 - Victoria Maxey (Norfolk Girls) 25-9 won by fall over Karen Santoyo (Lexington Girls) 19-16 (Fall 4:56)

Cons. Round 1 - Sydnie Brown (Overton Girls) 21-7 won by fall over Micah McGillivray (Stanton Girls) 20-13 (Fall 4:18)

138

Cons. Round 1 - Haylee Miller (Pierce Girls) 23-11 won in sudden victory - 1 over Andrea Melendez (Lexington Girls) 14-14 (SV-1 8-6)

145

Cons. Round 1 - Saige Miserez (WP-B Girls) 30-7 won by fall over Sara Anaya (Lexington Girls) 16-15 (Fall 1:21)

152

Cons. Round 1 - Chloe Mader (Northwest Girls) 27-7 won by fall over Elsa Garcia (Lexington Girls) 16-14 (Fall 0:47)

Girls Saturday Session 6 Round 1

126

Cons. Round 2 - Victoria Maxey (Norfolk Girls) 25-9 won by decision over Sydnie Brown (Overton Girls) 21-7 (Dec 5-4)

Girls Saturday Session 6 Round 2

107

Cons. Semi - Fransisca Walsh (Lexington Girls) 27-4 won by decision over Lily Gomez (Red Cloud/Blue Hill Girls) 16-9 (Dec 7-0)

