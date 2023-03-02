LINCOLN — Another spring of trout fishing fun is on tap in Nebraska. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is scheduling the release of rainbow trout in waters across the state.

This will give anglers and families, especially at city ponds and lakes, additional angling opportunities for this popular species.

It starts March 11, opening day of the Trout Lake at Two Rivers State Recreation Area in Douglas County. All trout caught in this lake must be harvested and not released. Anglers first must purchase from the park office a daily trout tag for $6. Each tag is good for a daily bag limit of four trout. A person may have up to three tags per day and 12 trout in possession. An adult angler may have two children under the age of 16 fishing under the authority of his/her tag, but the group bag limit still is limited to four trout per tag.

The Trout Lake (Lake No. 5) will be open from 7 a.m. to sunset each day. Anglers, except residents younger than age 16, must have a Nebraska fishing license. All vehicles entering the park must have a park entry permit. Anglers possessing trout on any other lake at Two Rivers must have a trout tag, as well. Anglers will be allowed to use one fishing rod and reel each.

Adults might enjoy it, but trout fishing is a great way to introduce children to fishing, too, because simple and inexpensive equipment may be used.

“Rainbow trout are especially good for new anglers because they will bite readily on anything, including corn, wadded up pieces of bread or worms, and are easy and safe to handle,” said Larry Pape, aquatic education specialist with Game and Parks. “You can use a simple spin-cast combo or a spinning rod and have a fun day catching trout.”

For resources to help beginners or even experienced anglers, visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/howtofish.

The following is a schedule for the 88,000 rainbow trout set to be stocked this spring, including quantities. Dates can change because of weather or unforeseen circumstances and times, where listed, are tentative:

March 18

Lake Helen, Gothenburg, 2,000 at 12:30 p.m.

Plum Creek Park Lake, Lexington, 750 at 2 p.m.

Holmes Lake, Lincoln, 4,000 at 1 p.m.

Ta-Ha-Zouka Park Lake, Norfolk, 1,500 at 9 a.m.

Pawnee Park West Lake, Columbus, 1,500 at 10 a.m.

Neligh Park Pond, West Point, 810 at 11 a.m.

Additional March stockings, as time and weather permit

Gracie Creek Pond, Burwell, 1,000

Elm Creek, Red Cloud, 500

Two Rivers SRA No. 5 (Trout Lake), Waterloo, 14,900

East Branch of Verdigre Creek, Royal, 1,000

Grove Lake Wildlife Management Area Sandpit, Royal, 75

April stockings, as time and weather permit

South Grable Pond, Fort Robinson SP, Crawford, 1,200

Middle Grable Pond, Fort Robinson SP, Crawford, 600

Gilbert-Baker WMA Pond, Harrison, 600

Bridgeport SRA Northwest Lake, 1,400

Chadron SP Pond, 500

Chadron City Reservoir North, 1,700

Chadron City Reservoir South, 1,700

North Morrill Pond, 2,250

Middle Morrill Pond, 450

Riverside Park Pond, Scottsbluff, 900

Terry’s Pit, Terrytown, 1,500

Lake Carter P. Johnson, Fort Robinson SP, Crawford, 2,500

Cherry Creek Diversion Pond, Fort Robinson SP, Crawford, 250

Arrowhead Meadows Golf Course Pond, Curtis, 150

Rock Creek Lake, Parks, 1,500

Two Rivers SRA Lake No. 5 (Trout Lake), Waterloo, 9,600

East Branch of Verdigre Creek, Royal, 800

Keller Park SRA No. 4, 250

Keller Park SRA No. 5, 400

Sand Springs, Plum Creek Valley WMA, 400

For information on fish stocking online, including upcoming trout stocking dates, visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/fishstockingreports.