LINCOLN — Another spring of trout fishing fun is on tap in Nebraska. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is scheduling the release of rainbow trout in waters across the state.
This will give anglers and families, especially at city ponds and lakes, additional angling opportunities for this popular species.
It starts March 11, opening day of the Trout Lake at Two Rivers State Recreation Area in Douglas County. All trout caught in this lake must be harvested and not released. Anglers first must purchase from the park office a daily trout tag for $6. Each tag is good for a daily bag limit of four trout. A person may have up to three tags per day and 12 trout in possession. An adult angler may have two children under the age of 16 fishing under the authority of his/her tag, but the group bag limit still is limited to four trout per tag.
The Trout Lake (Lake No. 5) will be open from 7 a.m. to sunset each day. Anglers, except residents younger than age 16, must have a Nebraska fishing license. All vehicles entering the park must have a park entry permit. Anglers possessing trout on any other lake at Two Rivers must have a trout tag, as well. Anglers will be allowed to use one fishing rod and reel each.
Adults might enjoy it, but trout fishing is a great way to introduce children to fishing, too, because simple and inexpensive equipment may be used.
“Rainbow trout are especially good for new anglers because they will bite readily on anything, including corn, wadded up pieces of bread or worms, and are easy and safe to handle,” said Larry Pape, aquatic education specialist with Game and Parks. “You can use a simple spin-cast combo or a spinning rod and have a fun day catching trout.”
For resources to help beginners or even experienced anglers, visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/howtofish.
The following is a schedule for the 88,000 rainbow trout set to be stocked this spring, including quantities. Dates can change because of weather or unforeseen circumstances and times, where listed, are tentative:
March 18
- Lake Helen, Gothenburg, 2,000 at 12:30 p.m.
- Plum Creek Park Lake, Lexington, 750 at 2 p.m.
- Holmes Lake, Lincoln, 4,000 at 1 p.m.
- Ta-Ha-Zouka Park Lake, Norfolk, 1,500 at 9 a.m.
- Pawnee Park West Lake, Columbus, 1,500 at 10 a.m.
- Neligh Park Pond, West Point, 810 at 11 a.m.
Additional March stockings, as time and weather permit
- Gracie Creek Pond, Burwell, 1,000
- Elm Creek, Red Cloud, 500
- Two Rivers SRA No. 5 (Trout Lake), Waterloo, 14,900
- East Branch of Verdigre Creek, Royal, 1,000
- Grove Lake Wildlife Management Area Sandpit, Royal, 75
April stockings, as time and weather permit
- South Grable Pond, Fort Robinson SP, Crawford, 1,200
- Middle Grable Pond, Fort Robinson SP, Crawford, 600
- Gilbert-Baker WMA Pond, Harrison, 600
- Bridgeport SRA Northwest Lake, 1,400
- Chadron SP Pond, 500
- Chadron City Reservoir North, 1,700
- Chadron City Reservoir South, 1,700
- North Morrill Pond, 2,250
- Middle Morrill Pond, 450
- Riverside Park Pond, Scottsbluff, 900
- Terry’s Pit, Terrytown, 1,500
- Lake Carter P. Johnson, Fort Robinson SP, Crawford, 2,500
- Cherry Creek Diversion Pond, Fort Robinson SP, Crawford, 250
- Arrowhead Meadows Golf Course Pond, Curtis, 150
- Rock Creek Lake, Parks, 1,500
- Two Rivers SRA Lake No. 5 (Trout Lake), Waterloo, 9,600
- East Branch of Verdigre Creek, Royal, 800
- Keller Park SRA No. 4, 250
- Keller Park SRA No. 5, 400
- Sand Springs, Plum Creek Valley WMA, 400
For information on fish stocking online, including upcoming trout stocking dates, visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/fishstockingreports.