State Fire Marshal: Preventing home heating fires

LINCOLN — Considering the recent, tragic news of the fires and deaths in Philadelphia and New York, the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency wants to remind everyone in the state of Nebraska of the importance of being fire safe during these cold winter months. Home heating fires are the second leading cause of fire deaths in the United States, and Nebraska is not immune. During the past three years Nebraska has suffered multiple fire fatalities in homes, where the fire cause was related to home heating and non-working smoke alarms.

“These types of fires are completely preventable,” says Nebraska State Fire Marshal Christopher Cantrell. “We need to teach our children about not playing with matches and lighters, and to teach them to let an adult know when they are found. We also need to understand the importance of using proper safety practices when it becomes necessary to use heating equipment in our homes. It’s extremely important that when using portable space heaters, wood-burning stoves or fireplaces, or other heater types, we know how to do so safely. Everyone should test smoke alarms to make sure that they are in working order and talk with our family or roommates about heater safety. Make sure you have developed an escape plan and that all household members know what to do in the event of a fire. We all want to live in a Safe Nebraska, so let’s make sure we are all taking the time and the steps necessary to prevent these tragedies from occurring.”