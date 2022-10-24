State Champs, a King and Queen and Honors: Lexington's Homecoming Night

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Homecoming festivities concluded on Friday during the football game against Scottsbluff, including the crowing of the Homecoming King and Queen, honoring the 1972 football team and the back-to-back state cross country champions.

The evening started with the Pride of the Minuteman Marching Band’s last home performance of their show, “Thrones,” before competing at the NSBA Marching Competition in Kearney on Saturday, where they would earn a superior.

Prior to the game, the seniors of the LHS football team took the field with their parents and were recognized for all the hard work and dedication they put in to represent Lexington well.

During halftime of the football game, the Homecoming King and Queen candidates were introduced to the home crowd.

The candidates for Homecoming Queen include: Abby Allen, Trista Keim, Reese Kuecker, Genesis Lam, Citlali Prado and Sierra Welch.

The candidates for Homecoming King include: Daud Daud, Angel Diaz, Alexandro Mateo, Suker Mendoza-Calmo, Daven Naylor and Dru Truax.

The 2021 King and Queen, Francisco Acosta-Garcia and Angie Diaz presented the crown to the 2022 King and Queen.

Angel Diaz, son of Blanca Diaz was crowned Homecoming King. He is involved in soccer and L-Club. Honors and awards he has earned include Omaha World-Herald First Team, Academic All-State, Varsity Letters and Soccer Captain.

Abby Allen, daughter of Keith and Lorena Allen, was crowned Homecoming Queen. She is involved in volleyball, softball, band, color guard, basketball, cheerleading, powerlifting, soccer, One Act, National Honor Society, student council and L Club. Honors and awards she has earned include All A’s and B’s, Soccer district final champion and conference champion and State Cheer runner-up.

The Homecoming candidates were chosen by the LHS seniors and then voted on by the student body.

Also honored at halftime were the members of the 1972 Class B football team, who were undefeated in nine games and won the state championship.

There were even more recent state champions to honor during the half. Earlier in the day the Lexington boys cross country team earned back-to-back state championships after competing at the state finals in Kearney.

The Minutemen seniors were part of the 2019 and 2020 State Runner Ups and two State titles in 2021 and now 2022.