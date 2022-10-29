Standby power improvement contract awarded by the Lexington city council

LEXINGTON — Necessary improvements to several wells around Lexington will be done under a contract approved by the city council during their meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said the original bid was for improvements to be done on six different wells around Lexington, but the equipment costs came back higher than expected.

The original low bid from Red Fern Electric, LLC, was for $396,700.00, a change order deleted several items from the project, which lowered the bid to $199,500.00.

The work includes installation of a diesel standby generator, concrete pad, conductors, support controls, fillings, etc.

Pepplitsch said the wells to be worked on include one near Plum Creek Park, Walmart and Adams and Elm St.

Red Fern Electric noted substantial completion of the project would be done by August 2023 and final completion will be September 1, 2023.

The council awarded the contract to Red Fern Electric.

The last item was a public hearing to consider a liquor license application by Wilkinson Development for a Class D liquor license for the Fat Dogs location.

A representative from Wilkinson Development said they were changing over their names on their liquor licenses to Fat Dogs to reflect the expansion being done at the Lexington site.

James Riewe was the name on the new license and the application was for a Class D license, for the sale of beer, wine and distilled spirits.

The council approved the liquor license.

During the roundtable discussion, Peppltisch said Paulsen, Inc. is currently working on the two circle drives, Revere and Prescott, in northwest Lexington.