St. Ann’s rezone of ground near Parish Center approved for future housing development

LEXINGTON — A 114 acre tract of land owned by the St. Ann’s Catholic Church near the Parish Center has been properly zoned for housing development.
The City Council reviewed the ordinance to approve the rezone. City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said the land in question lies between 3rd and 13th St. The zone was formally a “hodgepodge” of different zones including different residential and agricultural zoning, Pepplitsch said.
St. Ann’s has been approached by a housing developer to redevelop the area for future housing developments.
The developer and St. Ann’s needed to rezone the whole area as high density residential to give them the greatest flexibility, said Pepplitsch. This would allow them to build anything from single family homes, to larger complexes.
Pepplitsch said this is a positive for the city, providing more options for housing. The Planning Commission had recommended approval.
Mayor John Fagot addressed a question he had been asked several times since the proposed rezone was announced, he said this zone does not allow for a mobile home park.
Fagot added the housing development would fit well with the area, the rest of Taft St. is museum ground, family parks and other homes.
The council approved the rezone on final reading.
The next item concerned an application by Javier Ramirez Zamora for an automotive repair shop located at 119 W. Pacific Ave.
Development Services Director Bill Brecks said any automobile repair shop in the downtown area has to be approved by the city council. Brecks said they are using the same information as Buezo Motor Company on Grant St. He added Buezo sells cars, Zamora would not.
There was discussion about the limit of cars which could be serviced at one time, Mayor Fagot said it would be preferable to set a maximum limit. The building on Pacific Ave. has three overhead doors and could have up to nine cars on the lot.
“I would be happy with nine cars,” Zamora said.
Zamora’s parents own the property and he had been a mechanic at Plum Creek Motors in the past.
Brecks said a positive about this automotive shop is it would be under a conditional use permit, unlike some of the other shops in town which have been here for a while.
Zamora spoke to the city council and said the building needs a lot of work but he “wanted to be legit,” in getting the automotive shop open.
“I can do this and give back to the community,” Zamora said, “I say that I am Mexican born, but Lexington raised.”
The city council approved the permit with an amendment allowing a maximum of nine cars to be serviced at a time. Mayor Fagot wished Zamora luck.
During a roundtable discussion the council was reminded a work session was coming up on Saturday, Nov. 2.
