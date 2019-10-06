St. Ann’s Church rezoning ground near Parish Center for future housing development

LEXINGTON — Ground owned by St. Ann’s Catholic Church along Taft St. may be the site of future housing development. The church applied to rezone the land north and south of the Parish Center to high density residential.
The 114 acre tract of land reaches from 13th St. down to Willow Ridge trailer court. City Manager Joe Pepplitch said, during the Planning Commission meeting, over 50 years the area has become a “hodgepodge,” of different zones. This includes low and medium density residential as well as differing agricultural and conservation zones.
The new zoning would make the entire tract residential R3, meaning high density, and would allow for multi-family units like apartments, as well as duplexes. Pepplitsch said the future housing development for the area would be duplexes.
“It’s good for the community to have another option when it comes to housing development,” Pepplitsch said noting the current Southwest housing and Patriot Dr. developments.
The rezoning would also be consistent with the future land use the city had decided on, he said. The Planning Commission recommended approval and forwarded it to the city council.
The second public hearing concerned an automotive repair shop located at 119 W. Pacific. Development Services Director Bill Brecks said Javier Ramirez Zamora was interested in opening a mechanic shop on the property his family owns.
A draft agreement had been prepared and was identical to another mechanic shop which opened at Grant St. and Highway 30. Brecks noted all city codes would apply to the property and there would be limits on how many cars could be repaired at one time, three per one garage door.
Zamora was present to field any questions from the Planning Commission and Brecks noted there had been no public comment on the proposed permit.
The Planning Commission did not have any questions and recommended their approval, the permit will be considered by the city council at their Oct. 22 meeting.
During a roundtable discussion Pepplitsch said a code amendment would be brought to the commission. He said it regards an instance where a community member wants to put up a communication tower in a C3 zone.
Under current city code this is not permitted, he said. Pepplitsch said this was added to the city code because back in 2011, cell towers springing up everywhere was a concern for residents. Now in 2019 there is an ever increasing demand for cellular coverage and by extension, more cell towers.
The code amendment would allow for a tower to be built in the C3 zone and would likely be on the agenda for the November meeting.
