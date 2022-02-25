Spring flood outlook for south central Nebraska below normal

LEXINGTON — In a stark difference to just three years ago, the flood risk this spring across south central Nebraska is generally below normal, according to the National Weather Service – Hastings.

After the historically wet 2019, the past few years have been on the drier side and the spring of 2022 is looking no different.

According to NWS Hastings, there is not enough moisture in what recent snowfall the area has had to result in any flooding issues and the mountain snowpack that feeds into the Platte River Basin is near normal and not expected to result in any spring flooding.

As of Feb. 21, the southern and northern fringe portions of Dawson County and all of Gosper County have received around 8-12 inches of snow this season. Precipitation trends in the last 90 days have been 15-50 percent below normal.

With the updated U.S. Drought Monitor on Thursday, Feb. 24, Dawson and Gosper counties remain in the D1 – moderate drought conditions, same as they were last week. However, the entirety of Nebraska is under some type of drought condition.

“Following two weeks of worsening conditions across the central Great Plains, additional degradations were made to parts of Kansas and southern Nebraska,” according to the Drought Monitor.

Despite the recent cool down this week, river ice thickness and frost depth is less than normal given the overall mild and warmer winter. Current streamflow in the largest rivers are also averaging below normal.

Soil moisture is drier than normal and capable of absorbing a large amount of precipitation, thus limiting the spring flooding potential, NWS Hastings stated.

Also, the three month precipitation outlook indicates a higher likelihood of below normal precipitation. While flooding is still possible, even in dry years, the overall risk is below normal.