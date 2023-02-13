LEXINGTON — Due to the ongoing drought, the flood risk this spring across south central Nebraska is generally below normal.

The local winter snowpack across the National Weather Service – Hastings coverage area in south central Nebraska and north central Kansas has been rather variable. Even in the areas with the most snow, the liquid contained in the snowpack is negligible.

As of Feb. 9, most of the local snowpack has melted or is in the process of melting, NWS Hastings stated.

The mountain snowpack in the Platte River Basin is near to above normal, but with the lower than expected reservoir levels, spring flooding due to the mountain snow melt is not currently expected.

River ice thickness and frost depth is just above seasonable norms and the area should expect a near normal to above normal threat for ice jams. The most likely time period for ice jams is February. The current streamflow on the largest rivers in the area are near normal to below normal.

Western reservoir storage is also down; Lake McConaughy is only at 47 percent capacity and can be filled if needed.

Soil moisture is much drier than normal and the soil is capable of absorbing plenty of moisture and limiting the spring flood potential.

Contrast this with the spring of 2019 when the widespread flooding took place in northeast Nebraska in March and localized flooding in Dawson County occurred in July. The soil was so saturated from 2019, the flooding potential in the spring of 2020 was heightened.

The long range precipitation outlook from the Climate Prediction Center indicates a higher likelihood of below normal precipitation.

“For many official long-term NWS stations, 2022 ranked between a top 10 and top 15 driest years on record,” NWS Hastings stated.

A site eight miles south of Elwood was the second driest in the entire NWS Hastings area, recording only 12.61 inches for the whole year, a departure of 10.67 inches from the average.

Sites in western and central Dawson County only recorded between 10 to 15 inches of precipitation. A site in Gothenburg recorded 15.50 inches, a departure of 8.63 inches from the average.

January 2023 was a wet and snowy month with a majority of the stations across the NWS Hastings area measuring between one to two inches of liquid precipitation, with localized amounts being higher. It was a top 10 wettest January for many areas.

However, while winter precipitation so far has been close to normal, it’s not enough to cut into the large 2022 precipitation deficit.

Despite the January precipitation, the longer term deficits have driven no change in the local drought categories since early January. It was also noted that the first week of February featured essentially zero precipitation.

As of the U.S. Drought Monitor’s latest update on Feb. 9, Dawson County and north and east Gosper County remain under severe drought, D2, conditions, while a slice of western Gosper is under moderate drought, D1, conditions.

“Minimal changes were made this week as only areas of southeast Wyoming improved with a reduction of severe and exceptional drought,” per the U.S. Drought Monitor, “Temperatures were cooler than normal from eastern Colorado through western Kansas and into Nebraska as well as the eastern areas of the Dakotas where temperatures were up to five degrees below normal.”

“Officially, cumulative precipitation through Feb. 16 is currently forecast to measure between 0.25-0.75 inches across most of our coverage area, with the overall-lowest amounts favoring central Nebraska counties, and the overall-highest amounts favoring our southern coverage area,” per NWS Hastings.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a multi-agency effort involving NOAA’s National Weather Service and National Centers for Environmental Information, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), state and regional center climatologists and the National Drought Mitigation Center.

Information for this statement has been gathered from NWS and FAA observation sites, cooperative and volunteer observations, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) and other sources.