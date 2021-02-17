South Central Nebraska above normal risk for ice jam and snow melt flooding

LEXINGTON — There is an above normal risk for ice jam and snow melt flooding in the south central Nebraska region into early March.
According to the spring flood outlook for the National Weather Service Hastings coverage area, the short term outlook features chances for flooding, until the lingering snow pack has melted and ice is off the rivers.
Currently, there are around two inches of liquid water contained in the local snow pack and thickening river ice and frost depth will be just above normal until the end of February.
According to NWS Hastings, the stage is being set for a possible ice jam or snow melt flooding, if there is a quick warm up. Any type of rapid snow melt or ice break would increase the flood spring threat.
However, there are some factors working against possible flooding, including the drought and the fact the soil below the snow pack is abnormally dry and will still absorb a great deal of moisture, according to NWS Hastings.
“There are enough concerns given the deep snow pack, and thickening river ice and frost depth to go with an initial above normal threat of flooding,” according to NWS Hastings, “This above normal threat will last until ice flushes out of rivers, and until the local snow melt runoff can work downstream through the system.”
Looking ahead to period of Feb. 18-24, the Climate Prediction Center continues to favor below normal temperatures, but not to the current extreme extent of the current deep freeze. Temperatures should modify to at least the 20s and 30s.
In the long term outlook, through May 14, there are below normal conditions for spring flooding due to dry soil conditions and the long term climate forecast is trending toward drier conditions than normal.
The moisture from this snow melt will help ease our drought conditions slightly, but we do not at this time expect the drought too fully end with this snow melt,” according to NWS Hastings, “Overall soil moisture conditions will likely remain drier than normal even after absorbing the moisture from the melting snow.”
In addition, the mountain snow pack which feeds the Platte River is running below normal this year, in contrast to several prior years. Lower flows are expected and flooding is not anticipated from the mountain snow melt.
“Consequently, once we get through the short term snow melt runoff and ice jam flooding threats we should transition to a below normal threat of spring flooding from around mid-March through May,” according to NWS Hastings.
Looking at the climatology, 2020 was a considerably drier year across much of the NWS Hastings 36 county warning area. This year ended a streak of back-to-back wet years in 2018-2019. Roughly 95 percent of the coverage area registered below normal precipitation.
The driest portions were the western two-thirds of the coverage area, which included Dawson, Gosper, Furnas, Phelps, Harlan, Franklin, Adams, Kearney, Buffalo, Webster and Sherman counties.
A weather station near Elwood reported 2020 as the tenth driest year out of 102 years of data.
The year 2020 had started off with no drought concerns, due in part to the notably wet 2019 which saw heavy flooding in March and localized flooding in July. However, between April and June, persistent dryness near the Nebraska-Kansas border prompted the introduction of drought conditions.
By July, the drought conditions began shifting northward as south central Nebraska received little rain. Then from August to October, predominantly dry conditions enveloped the whole area and severe drought levels were introduced throughout the area.
“In fact, several official NWS observers only reported 1-2 inches of total precipitation from August-November...the driest such period on record for locations such as Elwood, Orleans, Minden and Phillipsburg, Kan.” NWS Hastings stated.
To end the year in December, official drought categories changed very little, although most of our Nebraska counties received above normal precipitation, mainly from a series of snow events, according to NWS Hastings.
The 2020-2021 winter took a sharp turn after mid-January when dry conditions gave way to multiple rounds of snow and bitterly cold temperatures.
“This winter-so-far has featured solidly above normal precipitation across the majority of our 30 county area, but particularly in Nebraska counties, where most places have received between 100-200 percent of normal,” according to NWS Hastings.
Much of the snowfall has come in the past three weeks and across the Nebraska coverage area there is a relatively-deep snowpack ranging from 6-12 inches, with localized higher amounts.
Total liquid in the snow pack is, “fairly impressive,” as 12 inch snow cores from Hastings revealed 1.70 to 2 inches of moisture locked away in the snow, according to NWS Hastings.
“Although drought categories typically do not change extensively during the winter months, the prevailing above normal precipitation across the majority of our local area has prompted some recent, modest improvements,” NWS Hastings stated.