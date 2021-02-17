South Central Nebraska above normal risk for ice jam and snow melt flooding

Looking ahead to period of Feb. 18-24, the Climate Prediction Center continues to favor below normal temperatures, but not to the current extreme extent of the current deep freeze. Temperatures should modify to at least the 20s and 30s.

In the long term outlook, through May 14, there are below normal conditions for spring flooding due to dry soil conditions and the long term climate forecast is trending toward drier conditions than normal.

The moisture from this snow melt will help ease our drought conditions slightly, but we do not at this time expect the drought too fully end with this snow melt,” according to NWS Hastings, “Overall soil moisture conditions will likely remain drier than normal even after absorbing the moisture from the melting snow.”

In addition, the mountain snow pack which feeds the Platte River is running below normal this year, in contrast to several prior years. Lower flows are expected and flooding is not anticipated from the mountain snow melt.

“Consequently, once we get through the short term snow melt runoff and ice jam flooding threats we should transition to a below normal threat of spring flooding from around mid-March through May,” according to NWS Hastings.

