Soria, Olson, Ringenberg, Brennemann state wool contest division winners

Emma Olson of Sargent, in the Junior Division, Saidi Ringenberg of Lexington, in the Senior Division and Delores Brennemann of Hyannis in the Adult Division will be Nebraska’s delegates to the National Finals of the Make It With Wool Contest. They were chosen November 19 by judges at the state contest conducted by Make It With Wool State Director, Andrea Nisley of Lexington. Contestants participated in the state contest at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington.

The National Make It With Wool Contest scheduled for January 19-21, 2023 is in Fort Worth, Texas.

In the Junior Division, the first-place winner was Emma Olson, Sargent. Second place in the Junior Division was Karla Herrarte, Lexington who received a Bernina sewing machine. Other contestants earning honors were third place winner Sydni Ringenberg, Lexington; fourth place winner Nevaeh Sauer, Lexington; fifth place winner Katie Olson, Sargent; and sixth place winner Grace Brennemann, Curtis. Other junior participants were Ella Anderson, Mitchell; Ella Brennemann, Curtis; Jaden Hunke, Lexington; Kourtney Keller, Sidney; Greta Rickertsen, Lexington; Alison Schimmer, Grand Island; and Dakota Vrbas, Kimball.

In the Preteen Division, the first-place winner was Maya Soria, Kearney who received a sewing basket with sewing notions. Second place winner was Millie Pepplitsch, Lexington; third place, Melissa Montano, Kearney; fourth place, Bristol McConville, Lexington; fifth place, Lorelai Rickertsen, Lexington; sixth place, Vanessa Peterson, Lincoln; seventh place, Wesley Thompson, Lexington; eighth place, Benjamin Dones, Lexington; and ninth place, Silas Andrews, Page. Other preteen contestants were Lila Brennemann, Hyannis; Josue Casanova, Lexington; Brooklyn Creech, Mitchell; Hunter Creech, Mitchell; Julia Nicholson, Chadron; Haidyn Rapp, Ogallala; Alex Rickertsen, Lexington; Leah Sauer, Lexington; Makennah Sauer, Lexington; and Mollie Spradlin, Cozad.

First place in the Senior Division was Saidi Ringenberg, Lexington. Second place in the Senior Division was Abbie Owens, Lexington who received a Elna sewing machine; third place, Ariel Rhea, Lexington; and fourth place, Abigail Olson, Sargent.

In the Adult Division, the first-place winner was Delores Brennemann, Hyannis.

In the Made For Others Division, the winner was Sara Brennemann, Hyannis. She constructed a vest for her son, Skeet Brennemann, who modeled the vest.