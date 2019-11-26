LEXINGTON — Snowfall rates are expected to increase into the afternoon, with rates becoming as high as two inches per hour across the south central Nebraska region, including Dawson and Gosper Counties.
According to a mesoscale discussion by the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., snowfall rates are expected to increase over the next several hours from northeastern Colorado to central Nebraska.
Snowfall rates elsewhere are expected to become one inch per hour, but in south central Nebraska this could increase to two inches per hour.
The low pressure system causing this snowfall is expected to move quickly northeast through the afternoon hours, changes to the system will allow to a heavy band of snow to fall, according to the SPC
The Lexington Police Department reported to the National Weather Service Hastings around 11:15 a.m. that an inch of snow had already fallen in town. They also reported the high winds were leading to low visibility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.