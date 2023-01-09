Snowfall brings some drought relief to local area

LEXINGTON — The recent rounds of snowfall and precipitation have brought some drought relief to the local area, the first in multiple months.

Per the U.S. Drought Monitor’s first update of 2023 on Jan. 5, western and central Dawson County are no longer under extreme drought, D3, conditions.

D3 conditions had been present since November and persisted as November was considered, “very dry,” by the National Weather Service – Hastings, the area only measured between 0.05 and 0.40 inches of rain, roughly five to 40 percent below normal.

For reference, typically November precipitation is between 0.80 and 1.30 inches, lowest amounts in the west, higher in the east.

“A decrease in the spatial coverage of extreme, D3, drought was made to central Nebraska. 12-month SPI and the long-term blend support the continued widespread severe, D2, to exceptional, D4, drought coverage for the central Plains. Norfolk, with a period of record dating back to 1888, had its driest year on record in 2022,” per the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Lexington was one of the wetter sites in the NWS Hastings coverage area in December. A site six miles southwest of town recorded 1.19 inches during the month. Ord saw the most with 1.74 inches.

The Tri-Cities airports official totals were as follows for December:

Kearney – 0.73 inches, 14 percent below normal

Grand Island – 0.46 inches, 55 percent below normal

Hastings – 0.66 inches, 77 percent below normal

Most of the NWS Hastings coverage area saw around 0.30 inches to one inch of precipitation, for reference, an average December sees around 0.65 to 1.05 inches.

Relief also came to other parts of the state due to the recent precipitation, coverage for exceptional drought, D4, conditions dropped from 17 percent to 12 percent and D3 coverage from 56 to 46 percent.

Well as it is to see some modest improvement, all of Nebraska remain under a type of drought condition.

“Unlike 2021, which had weather events ranging from heavy snow and extreme cold in February and extreme warmth and tornadoes in December, 2022 will mainly be known for one thing: drought,” the Lincoln Journal Star reported.

“The year will go down as the second-driest of the 21st century thus far in Lincoln and the third-driest in the past 45 years, with just less than 20 inches of rain. That's more than 9 inches below the annual average and the 15th-lowest yearly amount ever recorded. The lack of precipitation intensified in the second half of the year, with the August-December period coming in as one of the driest on record,” the Journal Star noted.

Statewide, the 11-month period from January to November was the fourth-driest ever, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information.

That dryness has been taking its toll on agriculture. At the end of November, Nebraska had the driest soil in the country when measured by topsoil moisture, with 89% of its topsoil considered either short or very short of moisture.

The state's corn crop was estimated to be 16% lower in 2022 than in 2021, while the estimate for the soybean crop was a 19% drop.

Nebraska's winter wheat crop at the end of November was rated at 39% poor or very poor, while 82% of pasture land was in poor or very poor condition.

The dry conditions in 2022 were exacerbated by high winds. The weather service's Omaha office said in a tweet last month that average wind speeds in eastern Nebraska in 2022 were the highest recorded in more than 30 years.

The high winds, excessive heat and drought conditions helped drive a near-record wildfire season.

Ervin Portis of the Nebraska Emergency Response Agency said during the Nebraska Climate Assessment Response Committee's November meeting that wildfires burned more than 200,000 acres in the state in 2022, the second-most on record behind 2012. But in terms of damage, it was the worst wildfire season ever, Portis said, with $6 million in losses. The previous record was $2 million in 2012.

The Lincoln Journal Star’s Matt Olberding contributed to this report.